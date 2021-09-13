Last Updated:

FIFA 22 Player Ratings Released By EA Sports: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo In Top 3

FIFA 22 player ratings have now been released by EA Sports and the players are curious about them. here is a list of all the ratings released till now.

FIFA 22

FIFA 22 release date for Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia and PC has been fixed as October 1 which is mere weeks away from now. EA Sports has been releasing exclusive and new content about their upcoming FIFA 22 and the gamers are excited to hear more from them. EA Sports has recently confirmed their FIFA 22 top Player Ratings and the community has been trying to search for these ratings. To help out these players, here is a list of all the FIFA 22 player ratings released by EA Sports. Read more to know about the top FIFA 22 player ratings. 

FIFA 22 player ratings

  • Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (RW): 93 rated
  • Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich (ST): 92 rated
  • Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United (ST): 91 rated
  • Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City (CM): 91 rated
  • Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (ST): 91 rated
  • Neymar Jnr from Paris Saint-Germain (LW): 91 rated
  • Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid (GK): 91 rated
  • Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur (ST): 90 rated
  • N'Golo Kante from Chelsea (CDM): 90 rated
  • Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich (GK): 90 rated
  • Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from Barcelona (GK): 90 rated
  • Mohamed Salah from Liverpool (RW): 89 rated
  • Gianluigi Donnaruma from Paris Saint-Germain (GK): 89 rated
  • Karim Benzema from Real Madrid (CF): 89 rated
  • Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool (CB): 89 rated
  • Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich (CDM): 89 rated
  • Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur (LM): 89 rated
  • Alisson from Liverpool (GK): 89 rated
  • Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid (GK): 89 rated
  • Casemiro from Real Madrid (CDM): 89 rated
  • Ederson from Manchester City (GK): 89 rated
  • Sadio Mane from Liverpool (LW): 89 rated

EA Sports has yet again surprised the gaming community with their FIFA ratings. Talking about the top-rated players, Lionel Messi again becomes the highest-rated player in the game with an overall rating of 93. The second player on this list is the Polish striker playing for Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski with an overall rating of 92. The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner,  Cristiano Ronaldo who just made his comeback to Manchester is the third-highest rated player in the game with an overall rating of 91. It is a bit shocking to see Ronaldo’s rating being reduced from 92 to 91 with this update. Apart from this, here is a full list of all FIFA 22 player ratings released till now. 

