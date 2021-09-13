FIFA 22 Player Ratings Released By EA Sports: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo In Top 3

FIFA 22 release date for Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia and PC has been fixed as October 1 which is mere weeks away from now. EA Sports has been releasing exclusive and new content about their upcoming FIFA 22 and the gamers are excited to hear more from them. EA Sports has recently confirmed their FIFA 22 top Player Ratings and the community has been trying to search for these ratings. To help out these players, here is a list of all the FIFA 22 player ratings released by EA Sports. Read more to know about the top FIFA 22 player ratings.

FIFA 22 player ratings

Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (RW): 93 rated

Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich (ST): 92 rated

Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United (ST): 91 rated

Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City (CM): 91 rated

Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (ST): 91 rated

Neymar Jnr from Paris Saint-Germain (LW): 91 rated

Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid (GK): 91 rated

Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur (ST): 90 rated

N'Golo Kante from Chelsea (CDM): 90 rated

Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich (GK): 90 rated

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from Barcelona (GK): 90 rated

Mohamed Salah from Liverpool (RW): 89 rated

Gianluigi Donnaruma from Paris Saint-Germain (GK): 89 rated

Karim Benzema from Real Madrid (CF): 89 rated

Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool (CB): 89 rated

Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich (CDM): 89 rated

Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur (LM): 89 rated

Alisson from Liverpool (GK): 89 rated

Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid (GK): 89 rated

Casemiro from Real Madrid (CDM): 89 rated

Ederson from Manchester City (GK): 89 rated

Sadio Mane from Liverpool (LW): 89 rated

EA Sports has yet again surprised the gaming community with their FIFA ratings. Talking about the top-rated players, Lionel Messi again becomes the highest-rated player in the game with an overall rating of 93. The second player on this list is the Polish striker playing for Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski with an overall rating of 92. The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo who just made his comeback to Manchester is the third-highest rated player in the game with an overall rating of 91. It is a bit shocking to see Ronaldo’s rating being reduced from 92 to 91 with this update. Apart from this, here is a full list of all FIFA 22 player ratings released till now.

Image: @EASPORTSFIFA Twitter