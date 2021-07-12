Fifa 22 System Requirements: Minimum And Recommended Suggestions To Run The Game

Fifa 22 has now been announced by EA Sports and the players can already place the pre-order for the game. The makers have managed to bring back the PSG striker, Kylian Mbappe as the cover star for their game. The game is being launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia and also PC. Because of this a number of players have recently been trying to find some information about Fifa 22 system requirements. To help out these players with their doubts about this game here is some information needed to understand Fifa 22 PC requirement. Read more

Fifa 22 PC Requirement

The makers have announced October 1 to be the release date for Fifa 22. The players can already place their pre-orders for the game. But before ordering the game, it is important to know about the requirements to play the game seamlessly. Usually, Fifa does not require many specifications from the device. But the new Fifa 22 HyperMotion technology that has now been displayed in the latest teaser could certainly require specific system requirements. The latest Fifa 22 teaser shows how the new HyperMotion would look while playing the new game. More than the system requirements, Fifa would initially demand fast reliable internet connection to play online games with players all over the globe. But nothing new has been announced by the makers about the same. Here is the list of all the Fifa 22 system requirements.

Minimum Required Specifications:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent/Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card: Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent/ GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Online Connection Requirements: 512kbps minimum internet speed. Internet Connection necessary to install and play the game.

Recommended Specifications: