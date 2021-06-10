Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn Is Now The MMO Having Most Active Players

The major story of Final Fantasy XIV is told through quests known as Main Scenario Quests. These tasks frequently include cutscenes and voice acting, as well as unlocking key game features. Each set of missions requires the base game, and after the Seventh Astra Era Quests, you'll need an expansion like Heavensward, Stormblood, or Shadowbringers. Continue reading the article to know about the Final Fantasy 14 thaumaturge, story quests and more.

Final Fantasy 14 Main Story Quests

Seventh Umbral Era Quests Level 1-50 story quests These quests were released in Patch 2.0 as a part of "A Realm Reborn" which is the base game.

Seventh Astral Era Quests Level 50 story quests The quests after level 50 continue the "A Realm Reborn" story.

Heavensward Main Scenario Quests Level 50-60 story quests The level 50 to level 60 quests were released in Patch 3.0 along with the expansion known as "Heavensward".

Dragonsong War Quests Level 60 story quests The quests from this level work on continuing the story of Heavensward story These were released by all the patches from 3.1 to 3.5.

Stormblood Main Scenario Quests These are the story quests that range from Level 60 to Level 70 The expansion and patch with which these were released is the expansion Stormblood and Patch 4.0 respectively.

The Legend Returns Quests Level 70 story quests The story of Stormblood continues from here and were released with all the Patches from 4.1 to 4.56.

Shadowbringers Main Scenario Quests Level 70-80 story quests These come along with the expansion known as "Shadowbringers" and were released in Patch 5.0.

Post-Shadowbringers Main Scenario Quests ( Currently Ongoing as of June 2021 ) The story quests on Level 80 The Shadowbringers story continues here and are released through all the patches from 5.1 to 5.55.



Final Fantasy 14 Server Population

Final Fantasy 14 presently has 2.49 million active players, compared to 2.19 million active players in World of Warcraft. MMO Population provided these figures. On its data website, the site also states that tracking secret MMO subscription counts is tough as using nebulous indicators like sentiment tracking and online social activity, the numbers are extrapolated, but they are doing their best.

