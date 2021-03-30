Last Updated:

Fortnite 16.10 Patch Notes: Know All About What's Added With This Update

Fortnite recently revealed on Twitter that they are going to bring the 16.10 patch on March 30. Read on to know what's new in the coming patch.

Fortnite is arguably one of the most popular games today. It is an online multiplayer battle royale game where people compete to remain the last man standing to win the game. There are also dozens of other game modes. The reason Fortnite has remained on the top in online gaming has been because their developer, Epic games that has been adding a lot of updates and features regularly along with removing bugs and other problems in the game. Fortnite is set to launch the latest 16.10 Fortnite update soon. Read on to know when the update launches and also read Fortnite update 16.10 patch notes. 

Fortnite Update 16.10 Patch Notes 

The Fortnite 16.10 patch is set to release on 04:00 AM ET or 08:00 UTC on March 30. According to a report by Fortnite Insider, new Fortnite leaks claimed that many skins and cosmetics are going to be added to the game, along with a new game mode; the spring break mode. Read further ahead for the Fortnite 16.10 patch notes, as revealed on Twitter by Fortnite. 

  • A new apex predator stalks the Island Crafting and loot adjustments!
  • Creative Powerups now support Team, Class, and All combinations
  • Coming April 3rd at 8 PM ET: new Save the World Ventures Season
  • Primal Shotgun fire rate reduced Makeshift Shotgun adjustments
  • Crafting material costs now scale with Makeshift rarity
  • Animal Bones and Mechanical Parts can appear as added floor loot
  • As a reminder, the Zero Crisis Finale will remain available as a playlist until the downtime for v16.10.
  • Also, please note that the patch size will be larger than normal on PC.

 

About Fortnite Season 6 

Every season of Fortnite comes with a specific theme. Season 5 of Fortnite, which ended recently, was themed on Bounty Hunters. Season 6 of the game also continues on the hunter theme. While players don't get to play as bounty hunters this season, they still need to go hunting a lot, as mentioned in the above challenges. All the epic and legendary challenges have something to do with hunting. 

This season, players are hunting for animals, from chickens to wolves to even boars. While the game has had animals like sharks before, these land animals are a brand new addition. There have also been a lot of changes to the map and the Battlepass which makes the Season 6 experience feel fresh and unique. The coming update is going to bring even more new surprises and game modes for the players to enjoy. Stay tuned for more news related to Fortnite and gaming. 

