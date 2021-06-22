Fortnite 17.10 Patch Notes: Cosmic Summer Event, Bug Fixes And More

Fortnite is one of the first games to arrive in the multiplayer battle royale games industry. They have enlivened a new generation of free-to-play games. Fortnite remains on top of these games by continually building up its own. Epic puts the players on top and attempts to give new substance to them as often as possible. They likewise ceaselessly fix the game bugs and different issues that the players may be confronting, to make all the difference for smooth functionality. Many people would like to learn more about the Fortnite 17.10 Patch Notes.

Fortnite 17.10 Patch Notes

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 arrived in the previous Fortnite Update. With the new season, the players received a whole new theme, new weapons, POI, cosmetics, characters and so much more. Epic hasn’t stopped at that for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and has a plethora of content in store for the players. The latest Fortnite Update 17.10 will lay the foundation of their Cosmic Summer event. On top of the new event, Fortnite will also be fixing the issues faced by the players across all platforms. The patch notes just talk about the issues that are being faced by the game. Check out the patch notes for Fortnite Update 17.10:

🎉 YOU'RE INVITED 🎉



Save the Date!



Event: Cosmic Summer Celebration

When: June 22 at 9AM ET

Where: Believer Beach



Please reply YES or NO to this invitation.

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

General issues:

Item Shop update notice not clearing

The Item Shop update notice does not clear after visiting the Item Shop.

Battle Royale issues:

Taking damage through cars while in motion

Players may sometimes be damaged through their car's exterior while in motion.

Ability to change loot pools in Battle Lab temporarily disabled

The ability to change loot pools in Battle Lab has been temporarily disabled as we address an issue.

Character Collection Book incompletable due to missing entries

Players may be unable to complete the entirety of their Collection Book due to incomplete entries for Doctor Slone and Bunker Jonesy. These Characters are still interactable and their entries will be completed in a future update.

Saucers may become inoperable if a beamed-up object falls on it.

The Saucer vehicle may become undriveable and inoperable if a beamed-up object falls on top of it.

Bunnywolf and Llion Sets temporarily disabled.

Due to an issue with the Bunnywolf and Llion Outfits and their respective Back Blings, we’re temporarily disabling these items from being equipped in the Locker

One-handed Pickaxes continue to perform extra swings

We're aware of an issue that is causing One-handed pickaxes continue to perform extra swings.

Creative top issues:

Rounds not reporting correct placements

We're aware of an issue where games with multiple rounds will not properly show a player's placement correctly round-by-round.

Hud Controller Device join in progress

We're investigating an issue that is causing the Hud Controller device to appear as default when using join in progress.

Images are cut off in the Discover tab

We're aware of an issue that is causing images in the Discovery tab to appear cut off.

Player can encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of Island

We're investigating an issue that is causing players to encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of the Island.

Mobile top issues:

No indicator on mobile/Nintendo Switch for the Saucer boost cooldown and charges

We're investigating an issue that is causing the boost cooldown and charges to not display on Saucers.

Nintendo Switch players unable to gift cosmetics, Bundles, or Battle Pass on controller

Players on Nintendo Switch are unable to gift content to their friends due to a controller issue.

