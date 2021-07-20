Fortnite 17.20 Patch Notes: New Cosmetics, Variants And General Changes In The Game

Fortnite has been releasing new content for their game almost every week. The makers have now released a new Fortnite update and posted these new changes on the game’s official website. They have also posted the Fortnite 17.20 Patch notes on their website. Since then the plates have been trying to find some information about these new Fortnite 17.20 Patch notes. To help out these players, here is all the information on the internet about the new Fortnite update.

Fortnite 17.20 Patch Notes

Fortnite's 17.20 patch notes have been released and it has certainly brought in a number of changes to the gameplay. Some of the most popular changes include an option to customize your inventory in the game. Apart from this, new skins, variants and cosmetics have also been added to this classic Battle Royale game. To bring in all these changes the makers will need to take down their servers. A new server downtime schedule has also been released on the game’s official social media handles. Apart from this, here is all the information we have about the new Fortnite 17.20 Patch notes. Read more

Xbox Series X/s: 2.88 GB

Nintendo Switch: 1.5 GB

PC: 1.96 GB

PS4 : 3 GB

PS5 : 2.7 GB

Xbox One: 2.6 GB

General Fixes

New items will automatically get equipped after being picked up.

New items that have been picked up will automatically be equipped under some circumstances.

Grimey Outfit reactivity not working.

The Grimey Outfit's reactivity features not working.

Players might face difficulty scrolling through the player list in the Voice Chat tab on the controller.

Players on controllers may have difficulty scrolling through the player list in the Voice Chat tab if the player list is long.

Unable to perform Last Forever Emote.

Battle Royale:

Cosmic Chest timers could remain on screen if a Bounty is poached.

Props will drive vehicles erratically.

Zip Lines have been disabled temporarily.

Vendor Rifts disabled temporarily.

Epic Chests might not give any weapons in Arena.

The button for Arena Division/tournament details is currently unresponsive on the controller.

Try and 'Hold Inventory button' shortcut for accessing the Crafting menu is not working.

Creative:

Vehicle explosion is going to be triggered with "Destroyed with Transmit" on.

Lighting issues occurring while playing Replay Mode.

An incorrect crosshair appears while using Rail Gun during gameplay in Creative.

Players can come across an infinite loading screen while flying out of Island.

Save The World: