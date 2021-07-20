Fortnite 17.20 Patch Notes: New Cosmetics, Variants And General Changes In The Game

Quick links:
IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER
Fortnite has been releasing new content for their game almost every week. The makers have now released a new Fortnite update and posted these new changes on the game’s official website. They have also posted the Fortnite 17.20 Patch notes on their website. Since then the plates have been trying to find some information about these new Fortnite 17.20 Patch notes. To help out these players, here is all the information on the internet about the new Fortnite update.
Downtime for v17.20 has ended. Here’s what’s new!— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 20, 2021
Battle Royale: https://t.co/JvOXZzPs3O
Creative: https://t.co/C7cwRteKNu
Save the World: https://t.co/N6UAZowQHD pic.twitter.com/1uRMfvc9cs
Fortnite's 17.20 patch notes have been released and it has certainly brought in a number of changes to the gameplay. Some of the most popular changes include an option to customize your inventory in the game. Apart from this, new skins, variants and cosmetics have also been added to this classic Battle Royale game. To bring in all these changes the makers will need to take down their servers. A new server downtime schedule has also been released on the game’s official social media handles. Apart from this, here is all the information we have about the new Fortnite 17.20 Patch notes. Read more