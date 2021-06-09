Fortnite Accept A Quest From A Payphone: Here Are The Payphone Locations In Fortnite

Fortnite Season 7 has finally arrived and the theme of the new season has been set as Invasion. The whole of Fortnite island has been invaded with UFOs and Aliens and the characters have to work together to overcome this invasion. Through the latest Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite, players will receive new weekly challenges, events, skins, quests, game modes and so much more. Many people want to learn more about the accept a quest from a payphone Fortnite Weekly Challenge.

Accept a quest from a Payphone Fortnite Weekly Challenge

Payphones are the new quest givers that have been added to the game. These have been added all over the map. Players can solve these quests provided through the Payphones to earn gold bars in the game. Any payphone that is ringing can be used to accept quests from NPCs. The issue that players are having with this Fortnite Weekly Challenge is that they are having a hard time finding the payphone locations in Fortnite. Fortunately for the players, they can take the help of this guide to figure out all the payphone locations in Fortnite, check them out below:

1 at Holly Hedges

1 at Slurpy Swamp

1 at Pleasant Park

1 at Believer Beach

2 at Misty Meadows

2 at Catty Corner

2 at Retail Row

2 at Steamy Stacks

2 at Craggy Cliffs

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 1

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the first week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FNCREATE TWITTER