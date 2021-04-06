Fortnite Adds Video Streaming Integration With Houseparty App; Stream Directly To Friends

Houseparty is a popular social media video streaming app that was bought by Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, back in 2019. As per an article by TechCrunch, Epic Games has just announced its plans to integrate Houseparty with Fortnite in a bid to popularise the app. Now, Fortnite streamers can live stream games directly onto the Houseparty app. Streamers can use the app to share their gameplay with up to nine people in a Houseparty room. Read on to know more about the Houseparty app and Fortnite livestream.

Fortnite Livestream on Houseparty App

In November 2020, Fortnite had added a 'Fortnite Mode' into the Houseparty app where players could video chat with each other while playing Fortnite, a feature that was made possible with the help of the Houseparty app. Now, Houseparty has introduced the exact opposite concept. Instead of video chatting with your friends while playing Fornite, players can now stream their gameplay to their friends on the Houseparty app. This can be useful in many ways for the players. For instance, a Fortnite coach who is teaching a new player Fortnite can stream the game to his students over the Houseparty app and his students can learn in real-time while watching the Fortnite gameplay.

In order to use this new feature, players will have to enable Fortnite Mode Streaming and should be connected to the Houseparty app. As players start their feed, the other members in the Houseparty room will be notified that the player has started streaming. Players can also see statistics like how many users are watching their stream and Houseparty users can chat during the streaming session as well.

Houseparty also helps in protecting user privacy. According to TechCrunch, personal information such as addresses, payment information, personal information of the streamers will automatically be blocked from the streams. Plus, there are a lot of tools the streamers can use in the Fortnite Mode to make their stream better.

Other streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube are already popular with streamers to stream their games on, as they can be used to stream to millions of people. In contrast, Houseparty aims to keep the streaming within a group of friends, much like how Discord operates. As of now, Houseparty integration across Fortnite is available for Windows and PlayStation (PS4 and PS5). However, people with Android and iOS can still watch the Livestream.

Image Source: Epic Games Website