Fortnite Alien Aritfacts Week 2 Locations: Here's A Guide For All Alien Artifact Locations

Fortnite Season 7 has shown up and the topic of this season has been set as Invasion. With the new season, another Battle pass has likewise shown up and through that, the players have gotten another skin for a character called Kymera. Kymera isn't human and can be redone and redesigned commonly in the game. To redesign the Kymera skin, players should discover Alien Artifacts all over Fortnite Island. Numerous players wish to find out Alien Artifacts Week 2 Locations.

Alien Artifacts Week 2 Locations

Alien Artifacts are things that produce on Fortnite island; they can be utilised to forever overhaul the Kymera cosmetic in the game. All Alien Artifacts have set areas in the game, yet just 5 show up during a week, and the next week the following bunch shows up. All Alien Artifacts should be found to completely upgrade the Kymera skin in the game. Numerous players have been requesting where to find week 2 Alien Artifacts. Luckily for the players, this area guide will assist the players with figuring out where to find week 2 Alien Artifacts in Fortnite.

Alien Artifact 1: The first Alien Artifact can be found towards the northeast of Pleasant Park.

Alien Artifact 2: For the second Alien Artifact the players will have to travel northeast from Retail Row until they find a tower, the artifact is hidden behind it.

Alien Artifact 3: To find the third Alien Artifact the players will have to travel north from Misty Meadows and cross the body of water to find a small island, the artifact can be found on the small island.

Alien Artifact 4: To acquire the fourth Alien Artifact, the players should travel towards the south of Corny Complex until they find a bridge, the artifact is located around this area.

Alien Artifact 5: For the final Alien Artifact the players will have to travel west from Believers Beach to the location where Sweaty Sands stood. At this location, the artifact is hidden in a building with a satellite dish on it.

Fortnite Challenges for Season 7 Week 2

Fortnite Season 7 weekly challenges for the second week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all weekly challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week are below:

Epic Quests

Search Chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7) – 30,000 XP

Explosive Damage to Opponents or Opponent Structures (500) – 30,000 XP

Collect Spray Cans from Warehouses in Dirty Docks or Garages in Pleasant Park (2) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Equipment at Satellite Stations (15) – 30,000 XP

Search for a Graffiti-covered Wall at Hydro 16 or Near Catty Corner (1) – 30,000 XP

Visit Different Named Locations in a Single Match (5) – 30,000 XP

Enter a UFO (1) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Interact with a Dead Drop in Weeping Woods (1) – 45,000 XP

Step Onto a Body Scanner (1) – 30,000 XP

Converse with Rich Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3) – 30,000 XP

Deal Damage with IO Tech Weapons (200) – 30,000 XP

Damage an IO Guard (1) – 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER