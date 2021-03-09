Fortnite Baby Gingy Bug: Epic Games Fixes Latest Baby Gingy Bug By Removing Gingy Balloon

Fortnite is one of the most popular online multiplayer battle royale games and it stayed on top of the gaming charts over the past 5 years or so. There's a new glitch going around Fortnite called Baby Gingy glitch. The glitch has been affecting players and they haven't been able to use the Baby Gingy Balloons. Read on to know more about the Baby Gingy balloon glitch and the new Lazarbeam Skin.

Baby Gingy Balloon Gitch

Fortnite latest glitch the Baby Gingy glitch makes it seem like there's a Slenderman apparition on top of players who have the Baby Gingy backpack equipped. As of now, there's no way to get rid of the glitch. You can take a look at how the glitch looks in the YouTube video embedded in this article. Popular Fortnite leaker HyperX has tweeted that Fortnite is going to remove the Baby Gingy balloons to fix the bug. However, that's just a temporary solution. HyperX also said Fortnite is working to fix it and the Baby Gingy balloons will be back up soon.

The Lazarbeam Skin

Fortnite and Epic Games have released the latest creator skin for the popular Australian Fortnite content creator and YouTuber Lazarbeam. The Lazarbeam creator skin was released on March 4, 2021. Only a select few Fortnite content creators and streams get their own skins and Lazarbeam is the latest player to join their ranks. These kinds of skins that are based on certain players or person are part of the Fortnite Icon Series of skins.

Players can purchase these Fortnite Icon skins with their V-bucks in the item shop. The Lazarbeam bundle will include is a skin, and additional variant, the Gingerbread construction worker Back Bling, a sledgehammer pickaxe and an emote. If you want to get more V-bucks take a look at this week's Epic and Legendary challenges which can net you a good number of V-bucks upon completion.

Fortnite Epic and Legendary Challenges