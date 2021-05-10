Fortnite Challenges: Collect Research Books In Pleasant Park And Holly Hedges Challenge

Fortnite is one of the most popular games today. The game is enjoyed thoroughly by a variety of players across all playable platforms. The latest season, Primal is out now and the players are in love with it. This new season has seen the arrival of a plethora of new content. Many players want to learn more about Collect Research Books in Fortnite.

Collect Research Books in Fortnite

The new set of Fortnite Challenges has arrived and this one tasks the players to travel across Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park. For this challenge, the players will have to collect a total of 8 research books from these locations. 5 of these books are located in Holly Hedges and the other 3 are located in Pleasant Park. Check out where to find the research books in Fortnite below:

Holly Hedges

Northwest edge of Holly Hedges in the yellow house

Northeast edge of Holly Hedges in the brown house

Southeast edge of Holly Hedges by the Goalpost in the green house

Southern edge of Holly Hedges in the brown house

Western edge of Holly Hedges in the blue house

Pleasant Park

Northern edge of Pleasant Park in the small house surrounded by a fence

Western street of Pleasant Park in the green house

Western street of Pleasant Park in the white middle house

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 8

Fortnite Season 6 Weekly Challenges for the 8th week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (1)

Use launcher from Guardian Towers (3)

Open chests at The Spire or Guardian Towers (2)

Damage Opponent within 10 seconds of landing (1)

Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen (1)

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (1)

Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle (1)

Legendary Challenge

Destroy 500 structures with fire (100, 200, 300, 400, 500)

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER