'Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7' End Date Close; Learn When Does Chapter 2 Season 8 Start

Fortnite is one of the games that always have something exciting for the players. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been ongoing since June and is closing in towards its end. 'When does chapter 2 season 8 start?' is a question that is being asked by a huge amount of players. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will kickstart on the end date of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

When does Chapter 2 Season 8 start?

New Seasons are the most anticipated updates for the players. These new seasonal updates help brings about massive changes to the game. Fortnite Island receives an all-new, intriguing theme every season. With the theme also comes themed oriented quests, challenges, cosmetics, weapons, POIs and more. Each new season typically lasts for 3 months, Fortnite Season 7 began in June and should come to an end in September. The start date of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be a couple of days after the end of Season 7. The developers take up a few days to get the updates installed on their servers.

When does Chapter 2 Season 7 end?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been one of the biggest seasonal updates till date. This new season the players saw Fortnite Island get invaded by aliens and have been fighting them off since then. This season also saw the arrival of some of the most exciting skins in the game such as, Rick from Rick and Morty, Superman, Ariana Grande and so many more. Epic has announced that the end date for Chapter 2 Season 7 will be September 12.

What will be the new Season 8 about?

As the new season approaches closer, the theories start coming up. Epic hasn't released any official statement about the theme of the upcoming season, but the teasers are going to fly out soon. Many believe that Fortnite will be taking the Aliens theme one step forward and bring about a Space-Age Theme. There have also been rumours that Rift Zones will be making a comeback to Fortnite. The most that players can do right now is patiently wait for Epic to come up with some announcement for the upcoming season.