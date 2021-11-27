Fortnite Chapter 3 Leaked To Feature New Map With Small Themed Islands

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is about to end on December 4, 2021, along with an in-game event called "The End." Players who wish to attend the event will have to join the Fortnite servers on December 4 at 4 PM ET or on December 5 at 02:30 AM IST. Before the current season ends, Fortnite has asked players to complete their pending quests and unlock all the remaining rewards. Most recently, the game has started rolling our teasers for the upcoming Chapter of Fortnite. Keep reading to know more about Fortnite Chapter 3.

On November 26, 2021, at 08:30 PM IST, Fortnite released a post through its Twitter handle, asking players if they remember their "first drop feeling?" The tweet also hints at the presence of an "undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold." While there is no other information available at the moment, the tweet hints at the possibility of a completely new map in Fortnite Chapter 3, wherein players will experience the same feeling as their first drop when they have not explored the map.

Remember that First Drop feeling? An undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold. pic.twitter.com/EoU3JDudAT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 3 map might come with smaller islands around a big central island

Leaks on several social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit suggest that Epic Games and Fortnite have been working on the Chapter 3 map for quite some time. Some information from insiders has also surfaced online, suggesting details about the upcoming Fortnite map. A Twitter account that goes by the name Fortnite News has come up with a mockup of the upcoming Fortnite island. From what it looks like, the map has a large central island surrounded by multiple themed islands that are smaller.

The small islands around the main central island might be themed after locations in the previous map including Glossy Glacier, Dusty Desert, Mossy March and Monster Mansion. As the design and details of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map are not confirmed yet, readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt. While there is no current date for Chapter 3 to begin, Fortnite will announce the official maintenance and server downtime soon. Stay tuned for more updates about Epic Games and the upcoming Chapter of the popular battle royale game, Fortnite.