Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: New features, weapons, characters and release notes

Epic Games has released Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and it comes with lots of new content for players. New features in the game include mantling, increased pace for running, and more.
There is also a slew of new weapons for players including a combat SMG, Striker burst rifle, and more.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 new features
- Mantling: this feature has been available in several games that involve parkour as a way of moving around. In Fortnite, players will now be able to pull themselves up with the help of their hands, especially while jumping between distant buildings.
- Sprinting: the game now has a new sprint meter and a faster default movement that will help players get around in less time. While sprinting, players will also be able to bash them open with their shoulders.
- Overshield: to maintain cover, players can now have an Overshield, in addition to their health and shield. While dealing damage, the Overshield will deplete before players' shield and health.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 weapons
- Combat SMG
- Striker Burst Rifle
- The Repair Torch
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 new characters
- Tsuki 2.0
- Gunnar
- The Imagined
- Kiara K.O.
- The Origin
- Erisa
- Prowler
- Doctor Stange
Fortnite Creative V20.00 update release notes
- The Collectibles gallery now has Class support with the ability to make Collectibles available (and even visible) to only a selected Class.
- Fixed a LOD issue with the green light post from the Gazebo Prefab.
- Fixed an issue with the Skydive Volume device that caused players to remain in skydive animation after a game would end in Creative.
- Fixed an issue with the round settings device that included inaccurate settings such as Join in Progress.
- Fixed an issue with the Teleporter that caused a Link to Target to fail after Game Start
- Fixed an issue with the Random Number device that caused the numbers to not line up correctly.
- Fixed an issue with the Pop-up Dialog device that caused no icons to be copied to the quick bar using the phone tool.
- Fixed an issue where the Fire Volume device setting Allow Objects to Ignite did not override Enable Fire island settings on some platforms.
- Fixed an issue that caused a player to enter DBNO in single-player games.
- Fixed an issue with the phone tool and pickaxe bindings appearing to be switched during gameplay.
- We have made some changes to how content is sorted within the Creative Inventory.
- Anything categorized as Recently Added or New This Season will now appear at the top of its assigned tab. Previously, this was only done for Prefab and Gallery tabs.
- Consumables can now be sorted by rarity.
- Content seasonally categorized as Spring will now appear higher up the list.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Thermometer to not display correctly on XL Islands.