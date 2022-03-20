Last Updated:

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: New Features, Weapons, Characters And Release Notes

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: New features, weapons, characters and release notes

Epic Games has released Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and it comes with lots of new content for players. New features in the game include mantling, increased pace for running, and more.

There is also a slew of new weapons for players including a combat SMG, Striker burst rifle, and more. 

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 new features

  • Mantling: this feature has been available in several games that involve parkour as a way of moving around. In Fortnite, players will now be able to pull themselves up with the help of their hands, especially while jumping between distant buildings. 
  • Sprinting: the game now has a new sprint meter and a faster default movement that will help players get around in less time. While sprinting, players will also be able to bash them open with their shoulders. 
  • Overshield: to maintain cover, players can now have an Overshield, in addition to their health and shield. While dealing damage, the Overshield will deplete before players' shield and health.   

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 weapons

  • Combat SMG
  • Striker Burst Rifle 
  • The Repair Torch 

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 new characters 

  • Tsuki 2.0
  • Gunnar 
  • The Imagined 
  • Kiara K.O.
  • The Origin 
  • Erisa
  • Prowler 
  • Doctor Stange 

Fortnite Creative V20.00 update release notes

  • The Collectibles gallery now has Class support with the ability to make Collectibles available (and even visible) to only a selected Class.
  • Fixed a LOD issue with the green light post from the Gazebo Prefab.
  • Fixed an issue with the Skydive Volume device that caused players to remain in skydive animation after a game would end in Creative.
  • Fixed an issue with the round settings device that included inaccurate settings such as Join in Progress.
  • Fixed an issue with the Teleporter that caused a Link to Target to fail after Game Start
  • Fixed an issue with the Random Number device that caused the numbers to not line up correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with the Pop-up Dialog device that caused no icons to be copied to the quick bar using the phone tool.
  • Fixed an issue where the Fire Volume device setting Allow Objects to Ignite did not override Enable Fire island settings on some platforms.
  • Fixed an issue that caused a player to enter DBNO in single-player games.
  • Fixed an issue with the phone tool and pickaxe bindings appearing to be switched during gameplay.
  • We have made some changes to how content is sorted within the Creative Inventory.
    • Anything categorized as Recently Added or New This Season will now appear at the top of its assigned tab.  Previously, this was only done for Prefab and Gallery tabs.
    • Consumables can now be sorted by rarity.
    • Content seasonally categorized as Spring will now appear higher up the list.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Thermometer to not display correctly on XL Islands.
