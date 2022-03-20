Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: New features, weapons, characters and release notes

Epic Games has released Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and it comes with lots of new content for players. New features in the game include mantling, increased pace for running, and more.

There is also a slew of new weapons for players including a combat SMG, Striker burst rifle, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 new features

Mantling : this feature has been available in several games that involve parkour as a way of moving around. In Fortnite, players will now be able to pull themselves up with the help of their hands, especially while jumping between distant buildings.

: this feature has been available in several games that involve parkour as a way of moving around. In Fortnite, players will now be able to pull themselves up with the help of their hands, especially while jumping between distant buildings. Sprinting : the game now has a new sprint meter and a faster default movement that will help players get around in less time. While sprinting, players will also be able to bash them open with their shoulders.

: the game now has a new sprint meter and a faster default movement that will help players get around in less time. While sprinting, players will also be able to bash them open with their shoulders. Overshield: to maintain cover, players can now have an Overshield, in addition to their health and shield. While dealing damage, the Overshield will deplete before players' shield and health.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 weapons

Combat SMG

Striker Burst Rifle

The Repair Torch

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 new characters

Tsuki 2.0

Gunnar

The Imagined

Kiara K.O.

The Origin

Erisa

Prowler

Doctor Stange

Fortnite Creative V20.00 update release notes