Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 release date: When is the new season starting? Details here

As Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 is nearing its end, players around the world are eagerly awaiting Season 2. It is a known fact that Fortnite releases every season with new content including skins, weapons, collaboration and events. If everything goes right, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 should be no different. Keep reading to know more about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 release date and other details.

Since the past few days, there have been speculations among Fortnite fans regarding a major Star Wars collaboration in the upcoming season. If the rumours are true, Fortnite's forthcoming season could feature a lot of content themed after Star Wars. This might include weapons, skins, vehicles and more. However, some sources also suggest that players will not get to attend a Season 1 finale event, which indicates that the game will go down for a few hours before players enter Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 release date

Epic Games mentioned on its official website that the ongoing season of Fortnite, i.e. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will last up to March 19, 2022. Given that Epic does has not preferred weekends to launch the new season of Fortnite in the past, the new season is unlikely to start on March 20, 2022, Sunday. Instead, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 release date could be set for March 21, 2022, Monday.

However, this is just speculation and Epic Games has not officially announced the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 release date yet. In the coming days, Fortnite could release some teasers and trailers related to the content coming to the game in the upcoming season. Additionally, players also expect the multiplayer game to host a season finale, however, it seems unlikely at the moment.

Most recently, Fortnite launched the March crew pack as a part of the Fortnite Crew benefits, which also includes other items. The update was announced via Fortnite's official page on Epic Game's website. As a part of the March Crew pack, the new Fortnite Tracy Trouble outfit and other monthly V-Bucks benefits. For those who are catching up, Fortnite Crew Packs are a subscription-based monthly service by Epic Games. It provides players with exclusive monthly content in the game as a part of the Crew Packs launched.