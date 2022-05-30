Last Updated:

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Release Date: Here Is When The Next Season Might Launch

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was launched on March 20, 2022. Previously, Fortnite Seasons lasted for about 10 weeks from the day of launch.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date: Here is when the next season might launch

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is about to come to an end and players all over the world are excited for the new season that will kick off in the first week of June. Ahead of the Fortnite Season 3, influencers have received mysterious images from the game, which could be the teaser for the forthcoming finale event or the new season. The teaser images were shared with YouTuber Alistair Alken and the second image was shared with Hiper. Keep reading to know more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date and other details that are known at the moment. 

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date

Keeping that in mind and taking several reports into account, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date should be around May 4, 2022. Now, depending upon the Season 2 finale event, Season 3 might commence a day sooner or a day later, however, it should begin pretty much around the mentioned date. 

Interestingly, Fortnite has already announced the finale event of Chapter 3 Season 2. The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 finale event is named "Collision" and will be held on June 4, 2022, at 4 PM ET. In the announcement post, Fortnite mentions that creators who want to record their in-game moments during the final event should do it without fail as replays of the event will not be available. Nevertheless, more details about the event should surface in the coming days. 

From May 31, 2022, Fortnite will launch the Bargain Bin Week for players to purchase their favourite character serves and exotic items for their remaining bards. With “Collision” marking the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, players will want to wrap up any remaining Quests and unlock all desired rewards before June 4 at 4 PM ET. This may include:

  • Completing Prowler’s Special Quests
  • Gathering any remaining Omni Chips to unlock variants of the Omni Sword pickaxe
  • Trading in any remaining Battle Stars in exchange for rewards
