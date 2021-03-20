Fortnite Chicken Wing It Emote: Get Your Hands On The Latest Popular Emote From Season 6

Fortnite is arguably one of the most popular games today. It is an online multiplayer battle royale game where people compete to remain the last man standing to win the game. There are also dozens of other game modes. The reason Fortnite has remained on the top in online gaming has been because their developer, Epic games that has been adding a lot of updates and features regularly along with removing bugs and other problems in the game. Season 6 of Fortnite was recently launched and it came with a whole lot of changes to the game. A lot of cosmetics, skins, and items were added to the game. Read further ahead to take a look at the newly-released Chicken Wing It Emote.

The Chicken Wing It Emote

The Chicken Wing It Emote is the latest Fortnite emote that has been released alongside Fortnite season 6. Ever since its release this emote has been trending a lot and has become the latest Fortnite Trend. This emote was first reported by the Fortnite Tracker website and their prediction was spot as the emote came out with Season 6 of Fortnite. You can buy the Chicken Wing It Emote from the Fortnite Item Shop. This emote costs 500 V-bucks, and you can get V-bucks by completing challenges in-game or buying making in-game purchases. You can take a look at the emote down below.

About Fortnite Season 6

Every season of Fortnite comes with a specific theme. Season 5 of Fortnite, which ended recently, was themed on Bounty Hunters. Season 6 of the game also continues on the hunter theme. While players don't get to play as bounty hunters this season, they still need to go hunting a lot, as mentioned in the above challenges. All the epic and legendary challenges have something to do with hunting.

This season, players are hunting for animals, from chickens to wolves to even boars. While the game has had animals like sharks before, these land animals are a brand new addition. There have also been a lot of changes to the map and the Battlepass which makes the Season 6 experience feel fresh and unique. The epic and legendary challenges for this week are already live and you will find many NPC's on the map who will assign these challenges to you. Make sure you get it done in a week's time or you'll lose out on the challenge rewards. Stay tuned for more news on Fortnite and gaming.