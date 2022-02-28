Fortnite Crew Pack March 2022: Tracy Trouble outfits, accessories and other benefits

Fortnite, the popular multiplayer battle royale game has launched the March crew pack as a part of the Fortnite Crew benefits, which also includes other items. The update was announced via Fortnite's official page on Epic Game's website. As a part of the March Crew pack, the new Fortnite Tracy Trouble outfit and other monthly V-Bucks benefits. Keep reading to know more about the list of items included in the Fortnite Crew Pack March 2022.

Fortnite Crew Pack March 2022

Fortnite Tracy Trouble Outfit

As mentioned on the official website, "Exude charm with Tracy's pink and bright default style, or embrace the sinister with her purple and sable Dark style" revealing that there are two styles in which the Fortnite Tracy Trouble outfit will be available. Additionally, the March Crew pack also includes a "Lovely Skilly Back Bling, Heartslash Pickaxe and Tracy's Arsenal Wrap." Like the main outfit, these accessories will also come with an alternative dark style.

Battle Pass

Another component of the Fortnite Crew is instant access to the current Season's Battle Pass. The website states that "active subscribers during the present Chapter 3 Season 1 automatically get its Battle Pass." For players who have already bought the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass before subscribing during the season, they will get a one-time 950 V-Bucks refund into their account.

V-Bucks

As a part of the Fortnite Crew Pack March 2022, Epic Games has announced that active Fortnite crew subscribers will get 1,000 V-Bucks every month. These will be received by the subscribers on the day of their billing date. Apart from this, the skin featured in February's Crew Pack called Aftermath will be available until February 28 at 7 PM ET. Those who wish to sign up for Fortnite Crew can do so in the game from the item shop of the Battle Pass tab.

For those who are catching up, Fortnite Crew Packs are a subscription-based monthly service by Epic Games. It provides players with exclusive monthly content in the game as a part of the Crew Packs launched. The Fortnite Crew price is set at $11.9 per month, which roughly translates to Rs. 905. Stay tuned for more updates on Fortnite and other gaming news about trending topics like Elden Ring and Lost Ark.

Image: EPIC GAMES/FORTNITE