Fortnite Deathstroke Cup: Know More About The Prizes And The Scoring System Of The Cup

Fortnite players have recently been talking about the Deathstroke Cup. So we have managed to get some valuable information about the cup right here. Read more

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games out there. The makers have managed to bring in a number of collaborations to their game. Most recently, their Zero Point collaboration with DC Comic has managed to get some attention because of the new  Deathstroke Cup right here. Read more 

Fortnite Deathstroke Cup

The players can get Fortnite Deathstroke destroy glider and the skin by purchasing the fourth copy of the Fortnite X Batman Zero Point collaboration. Apart from this, they have also released a new cup in the game. The players have also been asking about the Deathstroke Cup that is going to start on May 27. Many players are currently excited to participate in these events. The makers have made a specific scoring system for their cup. Players from different regions of the globe will be able to compete with players from their areas. To help the users, here is a list of Fortnite Deathstroke Cup prizes. Here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help you out with this new collaboration of Fortnite with DC Comics. 

Deathstroke Zero Cup Prizes 

  • Europe
  1. 1st - 4,500th    “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. 
  2. 8 Points Earned    "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray
  • NA East
  1. 1st - 2,000th          “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
  2. 8 Points Earned    "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray
  • NA West
  1. 1st - 1,000th          “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
  2. 8 Points Earned    "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray
  • Brazil
  1. 1st - 1,000th      “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
  2. 8 Points Earned    "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray
  • Asia
  1. 1st - 500th      “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
  2. 8 Points Earned    "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray
  • Oceania
  1. 1st - 500th          “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
  2. 8 Points Earned    "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray
  • Middle East
  1. 1st - 500th          “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
  2. 8 Points Earned    "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray

Deathstroke Zero Cup Scoring System 

  • Victory Royale: 30 points
  • 2nd: 25 points
  • 3rd: 22 points
  • 4th: 20 points
  • 5th: 19 points
  • 6th: 17 points
  • 7th: 16 points
  • 8th: 15 points
  • 9th: 14 points
  • 10th: 13 points
  • 11th - 15th: 11 points
  • 16th - 20th: 9 points
  • 21st - 25th: 7 points
  • 26th - 30th: 5 points
  • 31st - 35th: 4 points
  • 36th - 40th: 3 points
  • 41st - 50th: 2 points
  • 51st - 75th: 1 point
  • Each Elimination: 1 point

