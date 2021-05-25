Fortnite Deathstroke Cup: Know More About The Prizes And The Scoring System Of The Cup

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games out there. The makers have managed to bring in a number of collaborations to their game. Most recently, their Zero Point collaboration with DC Comic has managed to get some attention because of the new Deathstroke Cup right here. Read more

Fortnite Deathstroke Cup

The players can get Fortnite Deathstroke destroy glider and the skin by purchasing the fourth copy of the Fortnite X Batman Zero Point collaboration. Apart from this, they have also released a new cup in the game. The players have also been asking about the Deathstroke Cup that is going to start on May 27. Many players are currently excited to participate in these events. The makers have made a specific scoring system for their cup. Players from different regions of the globe will be able to compete with players from their areas. To help the users, here is a list of Fortnite Deathstroke Cup prizes. Here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help you out with this new collaboration of Fortnite with DC Comics.

Deathstroke Zero Cup Prizes

Europe

1st - 4,500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. 8 Points Earned "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray

NA East

1st - 2,000th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. 8 Points Earned "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray

NA West

1st - 1,000th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. 8 Points Earned "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray

Brazil

1st - 1,000th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. 8 Points Earned "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray

Asia

1st - 500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. 8 Points Earned "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray

Oceania

1st - 500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. 8 Points Earned "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray

Middle East

1st - 500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. 8 Points Earned "Slade's Watching" Cosmetic Spray

Deathstroke Zero Cup Scoring System

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: 9 points

21st - 25th: 7 points

26th - 30th: 5 points

31st - 35th: 4 points

36th - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point

