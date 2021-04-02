Fortnite Diamond Hanz Skin: The Stonks Meme Guy Finally Makes An Appearance

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in multiplayer battle royale games. They have inspired a new era of free-to-play games. Fortnite stays above all of these games by constantly developing its own. Epic puts the players on top and tries to provide new content for them as frequently as they can. They also continuously patch the game bugs and other issues that the players might be facing, to keep a smooth operation going. Many players want to learn more about Fortnite Diamond Hanz.

Fortnite Diamond Hanz

The Diamond Hanz Skin has been added as a Fortnite April Fool's exclusive skin. Many games incorporate real-world events into their game to increased engagement and keep the players immersed in the game. The Diamond Hanz Skin is actually the guy from the very popular Stonks! Meme. This skin like many other Fortnite Skins can be purchased from the Fortnite Store for 1,200 V Bucks. This Fortnite April Fool's Skin also comes with its very own Stonks! Gesture too.

Fortnite Season 6 Primal

ZERO CRISIS FINALE

During the Zero Crisis Finale, Agent Jones and the Foundation (one of the Seven) sealed the Zero Point in a Tower of Stone. As the Zero Point was being contained, it sent a mysterious pulse across the island, erasing any advanced technology in its path and reshaping the landscape of the island.

CROSS THE PRIMAL BOUNDARY

Untouched by modern technology, a primal biome spreads through the island. At its center are the spire and the village that surrounds it. Lurking in the shadow of the spire, the wilderness has taken over the island’s locations, like colossal crops and boney burbs. If you venture to the edges of the primal biome, you’ll find guardian spires protected by mysterious forces.

MAKE YOUR WEAPON

Don’t just find your tools, make them, using loot from wildlife and technology untouched by the pulse, craft your own weapons anywhere. Craft high-damage primal weapons like the primal rifle, high-precision familiar weapons like the revolver, and powerful bows like the flame and metal bow.

TAME THE WILD

Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens and to vicious predatory wolves. Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch…

SUPPLIES FOR SUCCESS

The Zero Point may not have destroyed the island, but some were preparing for that possibility. If you come across bunker chests, open them up for powerful weapons that can range from rare to legendary, like rocket launchers. As the season progresses, new advancements will arrive in the form of weapons and upgrades, like a new Chonkers tire set to let you tear it up off-road.

Promo Image Source: alwaysvibingbro Twitter