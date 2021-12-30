Fortnite Down: When Will The Fortnite Servers Be Back Up? Why Are Servers Down?

Fortnite’s servers were offline for hours causing major distress among gamers. Epic Games took to their official Twitter handle to inform that the game’s servers were down causing login, matchmaking and other issues. The game was back online after investigation at around 5:20 AM on Thursday.

Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, came under pressure on Wednesday night as the game went offline. The tech company informed that it was investigating the problem and working toward a solution. Fortnite servers went down which caused the game to be unavailable and not letting players log-in. The game makers made a total of three tweets in a span of 5 hours to tell users that they were investigating an issue. 'Fortnite down' once again became a trending topic on gaming forums and Twitter.

When will Fortnite servers be back up?

Several users took to their social media handles to raise complaints against the game. Fortnite’s issues started with a series of login and matchmaking errors which later on caused an outrage from many players. Epic’s Fortnite Status Twitter account first notified players about investigating the matter at 9:43 pm. Two hours later, the Twitter account let players know that Fortnite was unavailable and this was resolved in another 6 hours. The developers on Thursday morning fixed all issues and informed that the game was back online and the ‘Winterfest continues’.

Meanwhile, several gamers took to social media to raise several complains including being ‘blocked’ from the game. The in-game Christmas gifts were a big thing among players and many of them raised concern over losing out on the experience due to the outage. Some players even stated that this was the fourth time such an outage happens to the game and said that it was a matter of concern. Epic resolved all issues relatively quickly but now has to find a way to please a large group of players, who are speaking against the constant outage of the game’s servers.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021

Every year before the start of the Holiday Season, Epic Games holds the Fortnite Winterfest for fans and players around the world. This time around, the Fortnite Winterfest will be conducted from December 16, 2021, to January 6, 2022, giving players a window of 20 days to play the game and collect all the rewards. While Fortnite has recently begun with Chapter 3 in the game, players already have a lot of new things in the game to explore. Keep reading to know more about all Winterfest rewards Fortnite.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 follows the pattern of Winterfest from the previous years. The festive season in Fortnite will be marked with gifts, surprises and other events in the game. Those who have been playing Fortnite for a couple of years shall remember the Lodge. Along with Winterfest 2021, Fortnite Lodge is back. For reference, Fortnite Lodge is a place in the main menu where players open gifts sent by other players during the festive season in Fortnite. While the Lodge was not a part of the game in 2020, it has returned this year.

