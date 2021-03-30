Fortnite Easter Skins: Check Out All The Fortnite Leaked Skins For Spring Breakout Event

Fortnite is one of the fastest-growing games out there today. They have maintained this steady growth by providing a full package for the players. Fortnite is an online, multiplayer, battle royale game that everyone loves to play. It also updates the game regularly in order to provide new content for the players such as missions, bosses, cosmetics, and more. Fortnite is also a common victim of leaks and most of its content is leaked early by leakers and data miners. Many players want to learn more about Fortnite Easter Skins.

Fortnite Easter Skins

Fortnite Leaked Skins always help create a lot of hype for the game. Fortnite is all set for its Easter Event, Spring Breakout, in this new event the players will be graced with new game modes, a new set of cosmetics and a lot more. The Fortnite Leaked Skins include the Webster, Bunny Brawler, and more. A preview of these Fortnite Easter Skins has been provided to the players by the FortniteINTEL Twitter account.

Fortnite Season 6 Primal

ZERO CRISIS FINALE

During the Zero Crisis Finale, Agent Jones and the Foundation (one of the Seven) sealed the Zero Point in a Tower of Stone. As the Zero Point was being contained, it sent a mysterious pulse across the island, erasing any advanced technology in its path and reshaping the landscape of the island.

CROSS THE PRIMAL BOUNDARY

Untouched by modern technology, a primal biome spreads through the island. At its center is the spire and the village that surrounds it. Lurking in the shadow of the spire, the wilderness has taken over the island’s locations, like colossal crops and boney burbs. If you venture to the edges of the primal biome, you’ll find guardian spires protected by mysterious forces.

MAKE YOUR WEAPON

Don’t just find your tools, make them, using loot from wildlife and technology untouched by the pulse, craft your own weapons anywhere. Craft high-damage primal weapons like the primal rifle, high-precision familiar weapons like the revolver, and powerful bows like the flame and metal bow.

TAME THE WILD

Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens and to vicious predatory wolves. Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch.

SUPPLIES FOR SUCCESS

The Zero Point may not have destroyed the island, but some were preparing for that possibility. If you come across bunker chests, open them up for powerful weapons that can range from rare to legendary, like rocket launchers. As the season progresses, new advancements will arrive in the form of weapons and upgrades, like a new Chonkers tire set to let you tear it up off-road.

Promo Image Source: FortniteINTEL Twitter