Fortnite First Person Horror Map: Check Out Evil 15 First Person Horror Map Code And More

Fortnite has made some great advancements over the years, providing substantial substance to the players over the numerous seasonal updates. The latest season in Fortnite right now is Chapter 2 Season 7 and theme this time around has been set as Invasion. Through the new seasonal update, the players received numerous new weapons, skins, game modes, and boundless more content. Fortnite also has a creative mode, that allows the players to design and create their very own game modes. Many players wish to learn more about the Fortnite First Person Horror Map.
A creator called JKR_JULIAN has created a map called Evil 15. This map is a horror game mode that has been designed to be played in the first person. This is a duos mode and the players can join this game mode in teams of two. This one of the popular first-person horror maps in Fortnite. The players will have to enter the First Person horror map code in order to join this map. The First Person Horror Map Code for the Evil 15 Fortnite Map is 5034-4002-3245. There are other scary Fortnite maps codes that players can use to join other creator’s creations. Check out some of the best scary Fortnite Maps Codes below:
After figuring out which creative game mode the players want to use and finding out which is the respective code for it, many still don’t know how to use the Creative Codes in Fortnite. These creative codes can be used to enter the lobby of a specific game mode. The creative codes will have to be fed into the game itself. Check out the steps to use Fortnite Creative Codes below:
