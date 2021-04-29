Fortnite Get Griddy Emote: New Emote And Locker Bundle For NFL Star Justin Jefferson

Fortnite has had crossover and collaborations with a number of brands, franchises, and people. This is how Fortnite stays ahead of its competition. These collaborations can take place in their traditional battle royale mode, or the recently introduced party royale mode or even the PvE mode called Save the World. For every collaboration, Fortnite has added some exclusive content dedicated to the crossover that players can purchase or unlock through the battle pass.

The added content is almost always new types of cosmetics and sometimes changes on the map or something like that. Fortnite has had collaborations with the likes of Marshmello, Travis Scott, and many more. The latest addition is the celebration of an NFL player that has been turned into an emote. People want to learn more about the Get Griddy Emote of Justin Jefferson.

Get Griddy Emote Justin Jefferson

The NFL draft 2021 is almost here and to honor the arrival of the new season Fortnite has decided to add the Minnesota Viking’s Wide Reciever, Justin Jefferson’s endzone dance celebration, Get Griddy as an emote. From the 28th of April, the Get Griddy Emote will be available for purchase on the Fortnite Item store.

Along with his own emote, Justin Jefferson will be receiving something more in Fortnite. Justin Jefferson has become the first NFL player to receive his own locker bundle in Fortnite. Check out the items available in the Justin Jefferson Locker Bundle below:

Outfit: Hit Man Outfit

Back Bling: Hit Me!

Emotes: Get Griddy & Signature Shuffle

Pickaxe: Weathered Gold

Wrap: Arcade Kid

Leave the Door Open Fortnite Emote

Fortnite is one of those platforms that is constantly branching out. It has provided a platform for music artists to promote their content. Many artists have had emotes, skins, concerts, and other cosmetics designed with their theme in Fortnite. The latest artist collaboration in Fortnite is with Bruno Mars. This collaboration brings the latest song Leave the Door Open by Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak to the game.

The Leave the Door Open Fortnite emote is available in the Fortnite item stores for people to purchase for the price of 500 V Bucks. The Leave the Door Open Fortnite Dance has been choreographed by Bruno Mars himself, which adds a unique factor to this emote.

Fortnite is a free-to-play game and can be downloaded on the Playstation, Xbox, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac Platforms.

Promo Image Source: FortniteGame Twitter