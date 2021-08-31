Fortnite Leaks Confirm King Shark, Cyborg And DC Skins Release To Be Delayed Or Scrapped

Fortnite gained a lot of attention from the community for its collaboration with DC Comics. Epic Games has released a new set of playable DC Characters as Fortnite skins into the game. But a recent report from known data miner, HYPEX has confirmed that the release of King Shark and Weasel skin had been delayed or scrapped completely. Several other skins that were supposed to be released are now scrapped. The community is curious to learn more about the release of these new DC characters. Here is all the information available on the internet about the upcoming DC Characters as Fortnite skins. Read more:

Fortnite might need to wait for the release of Cyborg and King Shark Skin

MORE UPCOMING/SCRAPPED SKINS!



- Weasel (Suicide Squad)

- King Shark (Suicide Squad)

- Jester (Male, Female & King?)

- Jurassic Archaeology (Male)

- Male counterpart of Komplex

- A male Halloween skin from Save The World — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 29, 2021

SOURCES: The development of a 'Cyborg' outfit has been postponed indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/hxma3ChBIn — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 29, 2021

The leak from HYPEX’s Twitter account confirms Epic Games’ plans to release a whole new bunch of skins in the game. Characters like Weasel and King Shark from Suicide Squad, Jester, Jurassic Archaeology, a counterpart of Komplex and a new Halloween skin from Save The World. Some skins are supposed to be released in the game later on and the others have been scrapped from the Fortnite skins roaster. Another leak from popular data miner, ShiinaBR, confirms the delay in the arrival of another DC character, Cyborg skin along with a member of the Justice League. It seems like the makers are trying to focus on the Wonder Woman and Superman skins that have been released in the game.

More about Fortnite

Other leaks going around in the community suggest that the developers are going to try and work on bringing in collaborations with the well-known anime/manga series, Naruto. This collaboration could be introduced in the next season. Currently, Epic Games is also working on bringing in a new set of weekly challenges for the players. They usually release new Legendary and epic challenges every Thursday and help the players by giving them more XP and exclusive rewards. Thus expect to see these weekly challenges in the game by Thursday end or Friday. No other information has been released about the upcoming skins or changes for this classic Battle Royale game. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s social media handles.