Fortnite Leaks Season 6: New Skins, Vehicle Mods And Much More

Fortnite has become one of the most famous online multiplayer games out there, and with fame also comes the leaks. Fortnite has always been a victim of leaks by professional data miners and leakers. However, these leaks also create a lot of hype for the upcoming content. Although Fortnite's season 6 is jam-packed with content, reports suggest that they aren't done yet and there is a lot more still to come from Epic. Players wish to learn more about Fortnite Leaks Season 6.

Fortnite Leaks Season 6

Fortnite Skins are always a major part of the Fortnite Leaks. Cosmetic upgrades are the hotly anticipated deliveries of the game, and the leakers and data miners help players get a sneak preview of it. Some of the recent Fortnite Leaked Skins are going to be appearing in the Fortnite Update 16.20. These Fortnite Skins would include the likes of Harley Quinn and Princess Fishstick.

PRINCESS FISHSTICK IS HERE pic.twitter.com/vBjJmaplLx — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 13, 2021

Fortnite has also started receiving vehicle mods and one of the first mods was the Chonkers off-road tires. Recent leaks suggest that the new Fortnite Update will receive two more vehicle mods called Scoop and Mega Booster. Scoop is a front bumper mod and the Mega Booster is a rear bumper mod. This information was leaked by HYPEX.

There's 2 more unreleased car mods categories, one is called "Front Bumpers" which has one item in it called "Scoop" and the other is "Rear Bumper" which has one item in it called "Mega Booster", also the old unreleased cars mounted gun.. AND we MIGHT get interactable mod garages — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 Primal

ZERO CRISIS FINALE

During the Zero Crisis Finale, Agent Jones and the Foundation (one of the Seven) sealed the Zero Point in a Tower of Stone. As the Zero Point was being contained, it sent a mysterious pulse across the island, erasing any advanced technology in its path and reshaping the landscape of the island.

CROSS THE PRIMAL BOUNDARY

Untouched by modern technology, a primal biome spreads through the island. At its center are the spire and the village that surrounds it. Lurking in the shadow of the spire, the wilderness has taken over the island’s locations, like colossal crops and boney burbs. If you venture to the edges of the primal biome, you’ll find guardian spires protected by mysterious forces.

MAKE YOUR WEAPON

Don’t just find your tools, make them, using loot from wildlife and technology untouched by the pulse, craft your own weapons anywhere. Craft high-damage primal weapons like the primal rifle, high-precision familiar weapons like the revolver, and powerful bows like the flame and metal bow.

TAME THE WILD

Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens and to vicious predatory wolves. Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch…

SUPPLIES FOR SUCCESS

The Zero Point may not have destroyed the island, but some were preparing for that possibility. If you come across bunker chests, open them up for powerful weapons that can range from rare to legendary, like rocket launchers. As the season progresses, new advancements will arrive in the form of weapons and upgrades, like a new Chonkers tire set to let you tear it up off-road.

Promo Image Source: FortniteGame Twitter