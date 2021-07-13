Fortnite Makers Confirm LeBron James Skin To Be Released In Game On July 14

Fortnite has been releasing a number of known celebrities as a part of their ICON series. A number of popular players like Harry Kane, Neymar have already been added to Fortnite’s ICON series. After a long wait, the makers have finally announced the launch of The King, LeBron James in Fortnite. The skin has been added as a part of the Taco Tuesday-themed option in a Tune Squad. LeBron James in Fortnite can be seen wearing his uniform from his upcoming movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The players have also been trying to find some more information about how to get this Fortie skin. To help them out here is some information about the new LeBron James skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite LeBron James skin confirmed

The makers of Fortnite have also added a new King’s Back Bling pack that can be bought from the in-game store. This pack includes items like Wingspan Glider, Lion Pickaxe, and the Silencer Emote. July 14 has also been announced as the release date for the latest LeBron James Fortnite ICON pack. This news has been one of the most searched terms by gamers recently. This is because popular data miners like Hypex and ShiinaBR had already released Tweets claiming that Lebron James skin is being released for the game. The price of this pack has not been released yet. Thus keep an eye out on Fortnite's social media handles about any latest updates on the new LeBron James skin. A small teaser was also released by the makers for the launch of this awaited Fortnite skin.

An upcoming Fortnite update 17.20 has been in talks to end the ongoing Season 7. This is mostly because the game does not get monotonous and the players can have new stuff to do in the game. It is surely explained why the makers are talking so much time for this upcoming update. This is because the additions like the Alien invasion and its storyline have already taken a lot of time to develop. Thus expecting some delay in the release of the new Fortnite update 17.20 is understood. Apart from this, there are no other updates about the game, Fortnite.