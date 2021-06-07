Fortnite Makers Introduce Bella Poarch Emote: More About The Social Media Star's Emote

Fortnite has been one of the most popular free to play games of all time now. The makers have constantly been adding new content to their game that has managed to attract a huge base of Fortnite players around. The makers have now added a new Bella Poarch Fortnite emote to the game and the fans are loving it. To help them, here is all the information needed to know more about the new Bella Poarch Fortnite emote.

Fortnite Bella Boarch Emote

I'm built with flaws and attitude💕 Grab my Build Up Emote on Fortnite 🎮 @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/IB5NIKIwSM — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) June 5, 2021

The makers of Fortnite have constantly been adding a number of new cosmetics to the game. Now, a new Bella Poarch Fortnite emote has been added to the game and fans are loving it. This information was confirmed after an article was released by Dexerto and also a post shared on Bella Poarch’s Twitter itself. She shared a small video of herself enacting the emote she created and wrote, “I'm built with flaws and attitude. Grab my Build Up Emote on Fortnite @FortniteGame”. This emote can be bought from the Fortnite Item Shop, feature section for just 500 V-Bucks. It is not shocking that almost all the new skins and cosmetics released in the game cost around 500 to 750 V Bucks in the game. Apart from this, here is also some latest information about the additions to Fortnite.

More about Fortnite

The makers of Fortnite have now released a new Area 51 royale and UFO event and it has certainly brought in a number of new additions to the game. This new mode brings in aliens, new weapons, cars and a team deathmatch mode for the players to enjoy. This is a creative game mode and thus the players will be required to use the code, 4909-3532-4209 to play this game. The players can expect to see a number of different features in this game when compared to the original Battle Royale system of Fortnite. To help the player, here are some steps that they can follow to join the Area 51 royale and UFO event in Fortnite.

Step 1: Open the Fortnite Application on your device

Step 2: Then open the Creative game mode available in the game selection menu

Step 3: Click Change to access this menu

Step 4: Press Play

Step 5: Then put in the Area 51 royale and UFO event code and press enter

