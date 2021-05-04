'Fortnite' Makers To Bring In A Naruto Skin: Here's More About The Upcoming Collaboration

Fortnite makers have constantly been adding a lot of new content to their game. They have recently managed to bring in a number of new skins to the game like Lara Croft, Neymar skin and more. A recent Fortnite has hinted that the makers are soon going to bring in another popular collaboration. To help the viewers, here is some information about the upcoming Naruto skin to Fortnite.

Naruto skin could be released for Fortnite

An in-house presentation by Epic Games has been made public because of the start of the trials between Apple and Fortnite. This presentation includes a number of different Fortnite skins and their plans for the upcoming updates. From these files, it has been confirmed that Fortnite is going to be releasing a skin based on Naruto Uzumaki from the popular anime series. Seeing such a famous character skin being released to the game will certainly bring a lot of attention from the players.

It has not been announced officially by the makers yet but they will certainly be interested in coming up with the Naruto skin. Players can expect the skin to cost somewhere around 700 V-bucks in the game. This is after looking at the number of different skins released in the game lately. Apart from this, there are also a number of other Fortnite leaks that have surfaced on the internet lately. We have managed to list one of the most recent leaks that were released by the makers themselves. Read more to know about Fortnite leaks.

More about Fortnite

The makers of Fortnite have certainly made it clear that the Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle are coming back with an upcoming update. This was confirmed after Fortnite accidentally posted a picture of the two weapons on their Twitter account. This post has now been deleted but it was live for a good amount of time that the users have managed to repost it on their respective Twitter accounts. Well, it is not surprising to see the Fortnite Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle being brought back to the game. The Season 6’s primal weapons are certainly not as powerful as these weapons and thus it was a must to bring them back. Nothing official has been announced about the same. But it is certain that the makers are going to add the Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle back with an upcoming Fortnite update.

Promo Image Source: Fortnite Creative Twitter