Fortnite Mark Weapons Of Different Rarity: How To Complete This Week's Challenge?

The seventh week of Season 6 of Fortnite is here, and with it comes a new set of quests for players to complete. Players have found that many of this week's challenges are extremely difficult, including one quest in which players must mark every single different weapon rarity type on the map. Continue reading the article to know more details about this quest which is related to the different types of Fortnite weapon rarity.

Mark Weapons of Different Rarity in Fortnite

You need to mark seven items of different weapon rarity, which include the following rarities: Common weapon, Uncommon weapon, Rare weapon, Epic weapon, Legendary weapon, Mythic weapon, Exotic weapon Using NPCs to obtain the first four rarities (grey, green, blue, purple, and gold) is very easy. Gold Bars can be used to upgrade objects for some characters. There are a few NPCs on the map who can help you with this, but you can use The Reaper at Fancy View.

Begin with a common weapon that has been marked. Then, talk to The Reaper about upgrading it to an uncommon. Drop it, mark it, and then upgrade your arm once more. Rinse and repeat until you've completed all five, with Legendary being the highest level. This choice would require a large number of Gold Bars, but it is still preferable to scavenging for all of the rarities.

You must now locate a Mythic weapon to label. Glyph Master Raz at The Spire is a good place to start. When you beat him, he still drops a Mythic Bow. Do so, and make a note of the object when he loses it. Finally, you must obtain a Mythic object from a different character on the map. There are many options here, but the simplest is the Burnout, which is located just south of Steamy Stacks.

In Fortnite: Battle Royale, exotic weapons and objects are extremely rare. They are enhanced versions of existing weapons with new features and improved stats. They can be obtained by making purchases from characters for Bars and can be even found in presents.

Image Source: Epic Games