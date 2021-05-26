Fortnite NBA Creative HUB Challenges: Here's How To Visit The NBA Creative Hub In Fortnite

Fortnite is one of those games that has many collaborations with various brands, artists, and associations constantly. One of their latest collaborations has occurred with the NBA and the players are loving it. Fortnite has also set up challenges with this new collaboration and the players can complete it to avail some bonus XP. To complete these challenges, the players will have to first visit the Fortnite NBA Creative Hub. Numerous players have been asking how to visit the NBA Creative Hub in Fortnite.

Starting May 25, 2021, get ready to leave it all on the court, the @NBA is taking over Creative!



Explore the NBA Welcome Hub, watch NBA highlights and play the Court Crashers LTM built by @atlascreativefn to earn free rewards #thatsgamehttps://t.co/anIQStzQKd pic.twitter.com/mJjLw7psoe — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) May 24, 2021

How to visit the NBA Creative Hub?

Since the latest set of NBA-themed challenges came out, many players have been wondering where is the NBA Creative HUB. The players just have to use the in-game menu to access the Creative Mode. Through the Creative Mode, the players will be able to find the NBA Welcome Hub. There is an issue with the NBA Creative Hub not working and that is being faced by many players with these challenges.

Fortnite isn’t logging their visit to NBA Welcome Hub, this issue has been acknowledged and the team is working to provide a solution for NBA Creative Hub as soon as possible. Only for visiting the NBA Welcome Hub, the players will receive 50,000XP. They can complete more of these challenges to amass huge amounts of XP. Check out the challenges below:

Play a match of Court Crashers for 50,000 XP

Collect coins in Court Crashers for 50,000 XP

And Complete all “The Crossover” challenges

Where is the Downed Black Helicopter?

Near Colossal Crops, the players will find a farmer that will provide them with this quest. This farmer will let the players know that there was a helicopter that was flying pretty low over his farm. This helicopter manages to fly quite the distance from the farm. Players will find the downed black helicopter towards the north of Misty Meadows. Players will have to move across a very small island to reach the plains where the helicopter has crash-landed.

Investigate Downed Black Helicopter

Just finding the helicopter won’t finish the quest for the players, they will have to do some investigation too. The players will have to go near the helicopter to interact with it, this will initiate a puzzle sequence for them. To solve the puzzle the players need to decipher the radio frequency. To do this the players just have to press the ‘+’ option until the message stops changing and then hit the ‘-‘ option once. This should complete the puzzle and two words will be highlighted, ‘India Oscar’ and ‘Opsec Level 3’. The quest will then be completed and the players will receive 24,000XP for completing it.

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER