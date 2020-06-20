Fortnite Patch Notes: What Is The New Fortnite 2.74 Version Update?

After Fortnite Season 3 came out, players went crazy because of all the new updates that came with it. One can not ski on the water while riding on sharks, Meowscles' son is here to show how cool he is, and many new mythic weapons have gained popularity as soon as they got released. However a new Fortnite 2.74 version update came out silently and here are all the details about it.

What is the new Fortnite update?

Fortnite developer company Epic Games has surprisingly rolled out a new update for the Battle Royale very recently. This new update is called the Fortnite 2.74 version update whose information was not announced by the developer. However, this new update has been rolled out to fix some Fortnite Patch notes issues that a previous PC patch fixed over on the Windows platform.

What comes out is that the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 update came with a crash deal. The players from several cities reported crashing problems while using the Emote Wheel in Fornite. Later, after getting to know the problem, Epic Games replied that they are aware of a crash that can sometimes occur after using the Emote Wheel and they are working to address this and will provide an update when it's resolved. Then, the company rolled out this mandatory update to fix the issues.

However, the issue is only fixed on PS4, Xbox One and Mac platforms where the PC has still not received the Fortnite 2.74 version upgrade. The update weighs in at 1.57GB and it is compulsory for you to download it before you can play the game online.

Fortnite patch notes and what's new

The hunting rifle is back

Headshot damage has been decreased, except for sniper rifles and explosives

Whirlpools scattered around the map, boost you into the air and deploy a glider

Some chests now have legs in Fortnite Season 3

Squads of overpowered henchmen, Marauders have a chance to drop near you, some guard specific locations.

Meteors fall after a thundering sound containing Marauders

