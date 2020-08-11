Fortnite Player Gets Rescued By Wolfiez And Banks After Father Breaks His Monitor

A 16-year-old avid Fortnite gamer from the UK was participating in the battle royale game's Champion Series when his dad entered his room and broke off his monitor, destroying half of it. The incident was later posted on Twitter and the player by the name of Asif shared that it might be the end of his career as he does not have enough money to buy a new monitor. Atif was reached out by Forbes when he shared the entire incident. Luckily, James Banks will be sending him a monitor with a refresh rate of 240 Hz so he can push forward his career in the game.

Fortnite gamer gets a new monitor

Atif was in the last game in the Solo Open FNC, and winning the game could have opened up a number of opportunities for the player. While recalling the incident, he revealed that his dad found a broken light and blamed him for breaking it, even though he did not have any involvement in the same. Atif was reportedly working hard to appear in the Solo Open FNC but was received with shattered expectations after his monitor was broken by his father.

Atif continued to play the game with a broken monitor and the video of the same went viral on social media. Esports caster and host James Banks stepped up and sent him a monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate which left Atif ecstatic. Banks was reached out by Forbes where he stated that he was not aware of the player before the video went viral but he was more than happy to send him the monitor.

He later also posted a tweet writing 'Saw @ZusFN (Atif) video of him trying to qualify for semis in @FortniteGame but his Dad smashed his monitor and he kept going, I could hear his pain in the video, he wants this bad so I’m sending him a 240Hz so he can push forward and own it up, good luck young star'. On the other hand, Wolfiez, a well-known pro-Fortnite player has also come forward and offered him a FullHD monitor.

