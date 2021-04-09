Fortnite Players Complaint About Set Structures On Fire Not Working

Fortnite Season 6 has been released and the makers have been adding a number of new content to their game. Because of this the players have become extremely curious about these new additions and are asking a number of questions about it. So to help them out, we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Set structures on fire not working

We're investigating an issue with the recent "Set structures on fire" Quest not tracking progress properly.



We'll provide an update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/X9CkuXnt4l — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 8, 2021

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like why is set structures on fire challenge not working and how to set structures on fire. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of new weekly challenges to their game and the players are certainly curious about it. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite weekly challenge that could answer their questions like why is set structures on fire challenge not working and how to set structures on fire. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite ignite structures with fire.

A number of Fortnite users have reported that they are not being able to complete the set structures on fire recently. The makers themselves have reported this issue and are going to work towards fixing it. The players can expect the issue to be fixed soon because of the number of responses received by the players themselves. To complete these challenges, the players can even use items like Fireflies, Exploding Gas Can or Flame Bow to set fire. Apart from this, we have managed to list all the new weekly challenges that have been introduced by the makers. Read more

Fortnite Week 4 Challenges

Set structures on fire (10)

Search chests (7)

Eliminate opponents with weapons of Rare rarity or higher (3)

Shockwave wildlife using a shockwave grenade or bow (1)

Tame wildlife (1)

Deal damage to opponents with The Recycler (300)

Revive a teammate (1)

Legendary Challenge

Deal damage with Primal weapons

The makers had released a trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leak that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.

Promo Image Source: Fortnite Twitter