Fortnite Safe Locations: Here's Some Prominent Locations To Find These Safes

Fortnite makers have managed to gain a lot of publicity after releasing Season 6. But they have also been releasing a number of weekly challenges and events for their players. Thus, players have been searching for specific questions like where to find the safes in Fortnite. Here are some of the locations where the players can find these safes.

Fortnite Safe Locations

There are a total of 9 locations in the game where the player has a huge chance of finding the safe. These Fortnite Safe locations will not be an easy task to spot and will require some level of work to be put into it. The nine Fortnite Safe locations include Holly Hedges, Sweaty Sands, Pleasant Park, Stealthy Stronghold, Craggy Cliffs, Steamy Stacks, Dirty Dogs, Lazy Lake and Misty Meadows. These locations will have not one but multiple amounts of safe spawns that can certainly be helpful for all the players looking to complete the Open safe challenges introduced recently.

You will need to find the safes inside the buildings but it is not a sure thing to spot a safe in the game. The spawn amount of the safes in the game are not a lot thus trying out these same locations in the next game could be a better option if you can’t find one. We have also attached a small video from Youtube that can help you out with these Fortnite safe locations. Apart from this, we have also managed to list the latest weekly challenges that have been updated recently.

Open safes (3)

Complete bounties (3)

Reach max shields in different matches (3)

Stay within 20m of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise (3)

Hit from 50m or greater with a bow (1)

Complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle (1)

Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse (1)

The makers have also released a brand new weapon in the game and the players are certainly loving it. The weapon can be found on the island and is spawned randomly through the map. The weapon is certainly unlike the usual ones as it does not require the traditional ammunition but can be harvested items like wood, stone and metal to make its own ammunition. The gun is available in three different types including Rare, Epic, and Legendary Recycler.

Promo Image Source: Fortnite Twitter