Fortnite Season 6 All NPC Locations: Find Out Fortnite NPC Locations For Season 6 Here

Fortnite Season 6 is live and they have introduced new Fortnite Characters to the game. Check out Fortnite Season 6 all NPC locations here.

fortnite season 6

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in multiplayer battle royale games. They have inspired a new era of free-to-play games. Epic puts the players on top and tries to provide new content for them as frequently as they can. They have come up with the latest season for the game. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is live and the theme this time around is ‘Primal’. Fortnite has retained NPCs from Season 5 in the new season and the players are asking for Fortnite Season 6 All NPC Locations.

Fortnite Season 6 all NPC Locations

Fortnite has added NPCs to the game off lately. These NPCs play a special role by providing players bounties and also a chance to spend their Gold Bars. NPCs are basically Fortnite Characters. Fortnite Characters will provide the players with certain tasks to complete for rewards. These tasks include eliminating a certain player, scoring takedowns, and visiting a point of interest, among others. Players can also purchase weapons from NPCs and also ask them to accompany the player on a mission too. NPCs were added in the previous season, and Fortnite Season 6 has retained this feature.

Fortnite has added a Character Tab in the game, players need to fill this tab by doing what the specific character needs them to do. In total, the players need to collect 46 Fortnite Characters to earn a special reward. Fortnite NPC locations are difficult to locate, as the island is massive, and the NPCs are spread across this huge area. Check out all the Fortnite NPC Locations in Season 6 below:

  1. Bandolette - Flushed Factory    
  2. Big Chuggus - Shanty Town  
  3. Gutbomb - Durr Burger    
  4. Tarana - Boney Bards
  5. Big Chuggus - Shanty Town  
  6. Raz - Colossal Crops
  7. Blaze - Timber Tent
  8. Lara Croft - Stealthy Stronghold
  9. Tess - Dirty Docks
  10. Shade - Sweaty Sands
  11. Bunker Jonesy - Catty Corner
  12. Jules - Camp Cod
  13. Burnout - Steamy Stacks
  14. Rex - Dusted Depot
  15. Bushranger - Pleasant Park
  16. Cabbie - Lazy Lake
  17. Cole - Steamy Stacks
  18. Wreck Raider - Coral Castle
  19. Deadfire - Sheriff’s Office
  20. Suntan Specialist - Sweaty Sands
  21. Dummy - Camp Cod
  22. Castaway Jonesy - Steam Stacks Island
  23. Farmer Steel - Steel Farm
  24. Slurp Jonesy - Slurpy Swamp
  25. Kyle - Stumpy Ridge
  26. Grill Sergeant - Durr Burger Food Truck
  27. Snow Sniper - Retail Row
  28. Jonesy the First - Pleasant Park
  29. Ragnorok - Viking Vessel
  30. Sash Sergeant - Weeping Woods
  31. Remedy - Craggy Cliffs
  32. Raptor - Crash Site
  33. Blackheart - Viking Vessel
  34. Splode - Unremarkable Shack
  35. Jeckyll - Steamy Stacks
  36. The Reaper - Fancy View
  37. Power Chord - Apres Ski
  38. Crustina - The Pizza Pit 
  39. Stage Slayer - FN Radio
  40. Trigger Fish - Crashed Cargo
  41. Willow - Weeping Woods
  42. Turk - Green Steel Bridge
  43. Cobb - Risky Reels
  44. Cluck - Primal Pond
  45. Zenith - Weather Station
  46. Rebirth Raven - Sweaty Sands

 

