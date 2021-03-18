Fortnite Season 6 All NPC Locations: Find Out Fortnite NPC Locations For Season 6 Here

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in multiplayer battle royale games. They have inspired a new era of free-to-play games. Epic puts the players on top and tries to provide new content for them as frequently as they can. They have come up with the latest season for the game. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is live and the theme this time around is ‘Primal’. Fortnite has retained NPCs from Season 5 in the new season and the players are asking for Fortnite Season 6 All NPC Locations.

Fortnite Season 6 all NPC Locations

Fortnite has added NPCs to the game off lately. These NPCs play a special role by providing players bounties and also a chance to spend their Gold Bars. NPCs are basically Fortnite Characters. Fortnite Characters will provide the players with certain tasks to complete for rewards. These tasks include eliminating a certain player, scoring takedowns, and visiting a point of interest, among others. Players can also purchase weapons from NPCs and also ask them to accompany the player on a mission too. NPCs were added in the previous season, and Fortnite Season 6 has retained this feature.

Fortnite has added a Character Tab in the game, players need to fill this tab by doing what the specific character needs them to do. In total, the players need to collect 46 Fortnite Characters to earn a special reward. Fortnite NPC locations are difficult to locate, as the island is massive, and the NPCs are spread across this huge area. Check out all the Fortnite NPC Locations in Season 6 below: