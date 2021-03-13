Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Here Are Some Rumours And Leaks For Thee Upcoming Season

Fortnite Season 6 released is just around the corner and the fans are certainly very excited for the same. Thus they have been asking a lot of questions related to Fortnite Season 6 leaks and are extremely curious about it. To help them out, we have managed to gather some information about the upcoming season of the popular free-to-play battle royale game. Read more.

Fortnite Season 6 leaks

The Fortnite players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about the upcoming content of the game. These users have been trying to search for some Fortnite Season 6 leaks and Fortnite Season 6 details. This is because the makers have not yet released anything related to the upcoming season of the game and the fans are certainly waiting for it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about Fortnite Season 6 details that are going to be launched soon. This information could also help you by answering your doubts related to Fortnite Season 6 leaks and Fortnite Season 6 details. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Fortnite Season 6.

According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game. This was also seen on the popular developer's ArtStation account. Kevuru Games have also been one of the popular leakers of the Fortnite skins hat have worked with Epic Games. It is being said that these skins are not of any popular characters of the outside world but will be directly related to the game. A Twitter user has managed to share a post about these Fortnite Season 6 leaked skin. See post here. The Season 5 of the game is going to end on March 15 and thus the Season 6 can be expected to be launch on the next day itself. Apart from that, the Week 15 challenges of the game have also been leaked and we have managed to list them right here. Read more

Epic Challenges:

Distance travelled through sand (0/500)

Spend 5 seconds within 20 meters of enemies while sand tunnelling (0/5)

Spend Bars (0/500)

Purchase Item from a Character (0/1)

Upgrade a weapon (0/1)

Get Intel from a character (0/1)

Hire a Character (0/1)

Legendary Challenges: