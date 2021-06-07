Fortnite Season 7 Countdown Event Has Arrived Just Before The Launch Of The New Season

Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite named Primal is coming to an end and the next season is waiting for the players just around the corner. Primal was a great season for the players with lots of unique and new content for the players to try out. Now the season 7 of Fortnite is about kickstart and to commemorate this beginning, Fortnite is having a countdown event. Many players have asked about Fortnite Season 7 countdown.

Fortnite season 7 countdown

The Countdown event is supposed to be a Fortnite season 7 Live Event for the players. This Countdown will last till the time Fortnite launches season 7 and ends season 6 for the players. The release date for season 7 has been set for the 8th of June and the Fortnite season 7 Live event will last till that date. According to all the rumors, speculations, and events occurring in Fortnite Island, players have deduced the theme of the next season to be aliens, and UFOs and Fortnite is having a live event with the same theme. During this live event, the players will be put inside a fresh Fortnite season 7 Map. This Fortnite season7 Map will only be available to the players that have downloaded the Fortnite Update 17.00.

Fortnite season 7 leaks

The last 3 seasonal updates in Fortnite have been absolutely jam-packed. Season 4 saw the arrival of the Marvel Alliance in the game, season 5 was where bounty hunters from every gaming universe were invited to Fortnite island, and season 6 put the players back on their Primal Instincts. Now the question at hand is what theme Fortnite season 7 would have. According to the Fortnite season 7 Leaks recently, players believe that the theme of season 7 will be Aliens. This news has come through renowned leaker, FNAssist on Twitter.

One of the leaks that caught the player’s eyes was that many alien-themed posters were added to the game in the latest update. The players also saw the Crops that were added Colossal Crops have disappeared and Crop Circles have appeared. Also, the arrival of Fortnite UFOs in the game is hinting what the season 7 theme could be. Fortnite Aliens is what many assume to be the theme of the 7th season.

When does Fortnite season 7 start?

Fortnite season 6 began on the 16th of March 2021 and has been going strong since then. According to a leak from fire monkey on Twitter, Fortnite season 7 has already reached the staging server phase. It is only a matter of time for the new season to be released. The release date for Fortnite season 7 has been set for the 8th of June 2021. On that day the players will be greeted with a whole new season, new events, challenges, battle pass, POIs, and more.

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER