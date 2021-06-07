Fortnite Season 7 New Teaser: Is Superman Going To Be The Latest Character In Fortnite?

"When fitted upon the face, this odd plastic item seemed to make us appear as unrecognisable," according to Fortnite's latest teaser for the forthcoming season. This had to be a reference to Superman's glasses, which serve as such a simple disguise but nevertheless work. When he wears these spectacles, he transforms into Clark Kent, and no one notices that he is Superman. Continue reading the article to know about this Fortnite teaser and Fortnite skins that might come along with it.

Superman Skins in Fortnite Season 7

On Sunday morning, Epic Games posted a second teaser image. There are three glyphs in the bottom right corner, two of which are illuminated. A baby Fish Stick Back Bling, a carton of milk, and a strange extraterrestrial weapon were among the initial teasers. On the left, a guitar Back Bling, a pair of glasses in the middle, and a futuristic weapon on the right make up the second teaser.

While The Man of Steel is recognised as one of Earth's greatest superheroes, he is actually an alien from the planet Krypton, and the next season of Fortnite revolves around an alien invasion. The teaser's spectacles are most likely a reference to Superman's disguise, which he wears. With skins like Batman, Aquaman, and even Harley Quinn currently available in Fortnite, it's about time Superman made his debut. Superman's collection of adversaries, such as Darkseid, the DC counterpart of Thanos, might be added to Fortnite. Other enemies available to Superman include the well-known Lex Luthor, Brainiac, Doomsday, and even Bizarro.

Catalog Entry #407-740



When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable.



More testing required.



Full data upload - 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

Because he is from another world, Superman would also match the Season 7 theme. Season 7 of Fortnite features an extraterrestrial theme, which brings up a lot of possibilities for alien crossovers. Superman and Samus are two characters that fans have been clamouring for, and this alien season is the ideal time for them to appear.

That being said, we'll have to wait until Season 7 to find out if Superman will appear in Fortnite. These spectacles may be a new device that converts a player into a prop, for all we know. They could also be used as a mobile phone booth. Season 7 will begin in a few days, and the gamers will soon learn everything there is to know about these teasers.

