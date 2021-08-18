Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 Challenges Leaked: All Upcoming Epic And Legendary Quests

Epic Games usually updates their Fortnite weekly challenges by the end of Thursday every week. But several data miners managed to get through the Fortnite Patch Notes released and released all the new Fortnite Weekly challenges. All the new Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 challenges have now been extracted from patch 17.40 released on their official website. The players have been trying to learn more about these new Fortnite Weekly challenges leaked online. Here is all the information on the internet about Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 challenges. Read more.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 Challenges leaked

Fortnite developers, Epic Games have released the 17.40 patch notes online. This is so that the latest Fortnite update will first be activated on August 18th and will be launched to play by August 19th. The exact release time for Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 challenges has been set at 16:00 CEST. players can expect some server downtime so that the developers can upload these changes on their Fortnite servers. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 challenges leaked online. Read more

Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 Legendary challenges

1st Phase: Receive orders from Slone through a public phone (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

2nd Phase: Catch Fish in Fishing Areas (0/5) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP

3rd Phase: Pick up a can of vintage cat food in Grudge Corner or Sandy Cliffs (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Seasonal XP

4th Phase: Phase 4 of 6 – Collect a Vase in Sleeping Pools (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

5th Phase: Gather Wood (0/250) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

6th Phase: Talk to Joey (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 Epic challenges

1st Phase: Ride a Saucer (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

2nd Phase: Use a reconnaissance scanner to locate an infected wild animal or an Intruder (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

3rd Phase: Interact with the equipment of any IO satellite station (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

Deals damage to alien biomes (0/150) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

1st Phase: Mark an Alien Parasite (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

2nd Phase: Dance with an Alien Parasite in Believing Coast, Sleeping Pools or Pleasant Park (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE

3rd Phase: Take a Dip with an Alien Parasite (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

Image Credit: FORTNITE/ INSTAGRAM