Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 Challenges Leaked: All Upcoming Epic And Legendary Quests

Quick links:
Image Credit: FORTNITE/ INSTAGRAM
Epic Games usually updates their Fortnite weekly challenges by the end of Thursday every week. But several data miners managed to get through the Fortnite Patch Notes released and released all the new Fortnite Weekly challenges. All the new Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 challenges have now been extracted from patch 17.40 released on their official website. The players have been trying to learn more about these new Fortnite Weekly challenges leaked online. Here is all the information on the internet about Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 challenges. Read more.
Fortnite developers, Epic Games have released the 17.40 patch notes online. This is so that the latest Fortnite update will first be activated on August 18th and will be launched to play by August 19th. The exact release time for Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 challenges has been set at 16:00 CEST. players can expect some server downtime so that the developers can upload these changes on their Fortnite servers. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 challenges leaked online. Read more