Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Challenges: List Of All Week 4 Legendary And Epic Challenges

Quick links:
IMAGE: FORTNITE WEBSITE
Fortnite has become one of the best Battle Royale games of all time. This is mostly because of the number of players and also the different additions that have been made to the game. One such major reason behind the game's massive success can be the creator's grit for bringing exciting new challenges every week. Now, the Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Challenges are out, and players are wondering about the list. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The interesting new Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7 is finally here with a new set of Legendary and Epic quests for players to start with. As per the interface, the Legendary quests will go live on Wednesday, June 30 at 7 AM PT/ 10 AM ET, while the Epic Quests will be live at the same time one day later on July 1. If you are a new player, you must know that the Legendary quests and Epic quests in Fortnite challenges are quite different from one another. Legendary quests require some exploring while the Epic quests are more straightforward. So, here is a list of all Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 challenges you need to know.
There are five Legendary quests to complete this week
There are seven Epic quests to complete this week.