Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Challenges: List Of All Week 4 Legendary And Epic Challenges

Fortnite has become one of the best Battle Royale games of all time. This is mostly because of the number of players and also the different additions that have been made to the game. One such major reason behind the game's massive success can be the creator's grit for bringing exciting new challenges every week. Now, the Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Challenges are out, and players are wondering about the list. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Challenges

The interesting new Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7 is finally here with a new set of Legendary and Epic quests for players to start with. As per the interface, the Legendary quests will go live on Wednesday, June 30 at 7 AM PT/ 10 AM ET, while the Epic Quests will be live at the same time one day later on July 1. If you are a new player, you must know that the Legendary quests and Epic quests in Fortnite challenges are quite different from one another. Legendary quests require some exploring while the Epic quests are more straightforward. So, here is a list of all Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 challenges you need to know.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary Quests -

There are five Legendary quests to complete this week

Search the farm for clues (2) – 45,000 XP

Visit Farmer Steel’s favourite places (3) – 30,000 XP

Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (4) – 30,000 XP

Collect doomsday preppers guide (1) – 30,000 XP

Forage for food, need supplies (5) – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Epic Quests -

There are seven Epic quests to complete this week.

Deal damage near an Abductor (1000)

Destroy hiding places (3)

Destroy Objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery (5)

Experience low gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership (1)

Hunt an infected animal (1)

Travel in a Saucer (1000)

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam (1)

