Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass Trailer Out: All We Know About Content Of The New Season

Fortnite has just introduced their new Season 8 with an original story trailer. The Fortnite Season 8 Trailer shows how the story of Cubes is going to take over this gaming universe and introduce a brand new Battle Pass for the users. This Fortnite chapter is simply called “Cubed” and it shows how the cubes that powered the giant alien mothership have now been set free across the Fortnite map. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are currently trying to know more about the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass released by Epic Games. To help these gamers, here are all the new additions introduced with Fortnite Season 8.

Fortnite’s Season 7 ended with the Operation: Sky Fire event which explained how Dr Slone betrayed the island’s defenders to spread the Cubes all around the map. The introduction of these Cubes in the game has also introduced additions like new points of interest, new realities to explore, and unseen augmented weapons to the game. Other changes to the game include a combination of new characters, locations, weapons, and portals that can help and transport players to a monster-filled realm. Epic Games released an official description of their Fortnite Season 8 on their official website that reads:

The alien and IO war is over, but a new war has taken shape, one where you’re a combatant. After Slone double-crossed you and left you to perish on the Mothership, the cubes that powered it are now free. These things are a bigger threat to the island than those aliens could’ve ever been. They have no face, no speech, but they’re sentient and have six sides of malice.

More about Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass

The Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass is now available to purchase. Buying this battle pass will also introduce a new set of characters to unlock. These characters will include known cosmetics like Carnage, monster hunter, Torin, soldier, J.B. Chimpanski and to top it off a unicorn called Fabio Sparklemane. This was introduced to the community using a post on their official Twitter handle. Apart from this, the game got a lot of attention after releasing their Imposter mode in the game. No other information has been released by Epic Games about their battle Royale game, Fortnite.