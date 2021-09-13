Fortnite Season 8: Check Downtime In India, Season 8 Teaser Trailer And More

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is about to begin and fans all over the world are excited about the upcoming season of the multiplayer battle royale game. Season 7 of Fortnite was packed with novelties including the alien invasion theme, unexpected collaborations and live concerts. As the Fortnite servers are currently down for maintenance and degradation to welcome Season 8, Fortnite's official Twitter handle has released a teaser trailer.

On Sunday, September 12, 2021, Fortnite concluded Season 7 with a grand live event where players discovered Kevin the Cube, the glowing purple corridors of the alien mothership and an explosion that threw everyone out of the ship. The last visual that players were given during the live event read 'To be continued' on their screens. Following the end, a timer popped up on the player's screen, indicating that the game will be back at 05:00 AM ET, or 2:30 PM IST on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Fortnite Season 8 downtime

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime will begin at 02:00 AM ET (11:30 AM IST) on September 13, 2021, as mentioned on the official Twitter handle of Fortnite Status. The tweet came out at 02:00 AM IST Monday. In a series of tweets, Fortnite Status also says that during the Cube takeover, players will be unable to play Fortnite before the server downtime. Additionally, there is a note which informs that patch sizes for the new Season will be larger than normal on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. More will be revealed post the official launch of Fortnite Season 8.

Cubes are currently taking over Fortnite as a result of Operation: Sky Fire, shaping up the next Season...



Server downtime for Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00) begins September 13 at 02:00 AM ET (06:00 UTC). Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/llldgEjy4E — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 12, 2021

Does Fortnite Season 8 teaser trailer hint at a Marvel collaboration?

Surprisingly, the new Fortnite teaser trailer appears to feature an iconic villain from Marvel's universe. In a few shots, Fortnite might have showcased Carnage, Spider Man's villain, or a character with red, veiny tentacles and claws. While there is no official confirmation about the same, a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Story Trailer is scheduled to premiere on YouTube at 11:30 AM IST, the link of which can be found attached after the tweet.