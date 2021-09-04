Fortnite Season 8 release date & time: Check patch notes, battle pass, skins, and more

Fortnite Season 7 has been a huge success so far. With aliens coming down to invade the island, multiple crossovers with interesting skins and live concerts, the season has been a blast for Fortnite Fans. However, the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass ends on September 12, 2021, which might mean that the next season will begin soon. The Fortnite Season 8 will come out on September 13, 2021, as new seasons in the game have previously been released in few hours after the season ends. Keep reading to know more about Fortnite Season 8 patch notes and Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass.

When is Fortnite Season 8 coming out?

As mentioned earlier, the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass is ending on September 12, 2021. It might be followed by Fortnite Season 8 soon, with the next season of multiplayer battle royale coming out on September 13, 2021. However, the dates might be extended and readers shall take this with a grain of salt, as Epic Games might extend Season 7. The ongoing season might have a grand closing or epic live finale, which is confirmed at the moment. More details about Fortnite Season 8 battle pass will surface as the launch date come closer.

Fortnite Season 8 patch notes are not available at the moment as it is still days from the launch of the new season. Whenever Fortnite is announced and confirms the launch date of the new Season, Fortnite down time will also be announced accordingly as the Fortnite down time is necessary for the servers to update the game. Out of all the Fortnite Season 8 new skins that might come to the game in future, rumours about a Japanese anime character coming to the game are strongest. Speculations and leaks suggest that Naruto might join the Fortnite army with the new seasons’ Battle Pass.

In a Fortnite Season 8 leak, the starter pack and cosmetics that are revealed are shown to be a part of the upcoming Fallen Light set. Additionally, the upcoming season is believed to feature the Sideways which will introduce monsters into the game. Players are also excited to see whether Kevin The Cube makes an appearance in the upcoming season, as it was spotted during the Ariana Grande concert which was conducted in August 2021.