Fortnite: Shanta quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 and how to complete it?

Epic Games has launched the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and players are enjoying the new island and locations. At the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, Fortnite concluded the chapter with an in-game event called "The End" where the island flipped over, leading to the new season. Thereafter, Fortnite servers were offline for the update to take place, and now they are back online, with the new chapter, Battle Pass, missions, in-game locations and more. Additionally, the new season comes with new quests, including the Fortnite Shanta quest.

As players begin with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, they will get a new character called Shanta. It is this character that players have to use to complete the Fortnite Shanta Quests. The quest is a collection of 10 missions that require a player to explore the entirety of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 new map. For all the missions, players have to collect gems that are spread all around the map. Find the names of all Fortnite Shanta quests below.

Fortnite Shanta quests

Collect Gem Fragments Outside of Seven Vaults (6)

Collect Gem Fragments at Gas Stations (6)

Collect Gem Fragments on Crossroads Using a Vehicle (9)

Collect Gem Fragments at Landmarks (10)

Collect Gem Fragments at Named Locations (10)

Excavate Gem Fragments Inside Dirt Mounds (8)

Collect Gem Fragments on Rivers Using a Vehicle (9)

Collect Gem Fragments Near Characters (10)

Collect Gem Fragments at Docks (7)

Collect Gem Fragments High in the Air (6)

How to complete the Shanta Fortnite quest?

Collect Gem Fragments Outside of Seven Vaults (6): there are a total of six gem fragments that can be found around the island in vault's that are located close to the waterways. Players might have to go inside the vault's and drop down a floor to find the gem. Southwest to the Coney Crossroads, in a vault located close to the water stream Peninsula towards the north of Camp Cuddle, on the western part of the island Close to the Chonker's Speedway Crescent-shaped island to the north of the Joneses On a mountain towards the northwest of Logjam Lumberyard To the right of the building named as Daily Bugle

Collect Gem Fragments at Gas Stations (6): to complete the mission, players shall visit the gas stations at the following locations. East of Daily Bugle East of The Joneses Southwest of Sanctuary South of Rocky Reels Northeast of Greasy Grove Southwest of Shifty Shades

Collect Gem Fragments on Crossroads Using a Vehicle (9): players must be in a vehicle for completing this mission and go through crossroads that are found on the following locations. North of Logjam Lumberyard In the west of the map, located on top of a hill West of Shifty Shafts North of Coney Crossroads North of Rocky Reels Northwest of Greasy Grove Southwest of Rocky Reels South of Chonker's Speedway Southeast of Sanctuary

Collect Gem Fragments at Landmarks (10): players can head over to these locations to collect the gem Close to little huts found to the southeast of Joneses North of Condo Canyon, on top of a pile of rocks Northwest of the previous location, on the second floor of ruins One of the small islands located east of the Daily Bugle building Ruins located northeast of the Daily Bugle building Lighthouse to the north of Sleepy Sound Northeast of Logjam Lumberyard, inside a hedge maze Northwest of the Daily Bugle building, outside a department store Smaller of all the islands located towards the west of Coney Crossing Radio tower located to the south of Camp Cuddle

Collect Gem Fragments at Named Locations (10): players have to head over to the following locations Choker's Speedway Condo Canyon The Joneses Sanctuary The Daily Bugle Coney Crossroads Sleepy Sound Shifty Shafts Logjam Lumberyard Camp Cuddle

Excavate Gem Fragments Inside Dirt Mounds (8): find the gems at the following locations Crescent island located at the west of Sanctuary Beach located towards the east of Condo Canyon Peninsula located to the northwest of Condo Canyon Close to a small body of water located on the Northwest of Sanctuary Region located in between The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads Northwest of the Rocky Reels West to the previous location, southeast of the Camp Cuddle Northeast of the Camp Cuddle

Collect Gem Fragments on Rivers Using a Vehicle (9): located in between the water streams The river located north of the Camp Cuddle The river located southwest of Logjam Lumberyard The river is located east of the island located close to Camp Cuddle The river located northeast of the Greasy Grooves The river located west of Shifty Shafts The river located north of the Coney Crossroads The river located southeast of Sleepy Sound The river located south of the Daily Bugle

Collect Gem Fragments Near Characters (10) Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard Southwest of Logjam Lumberyard In a building located towards the north of Camp Cuddle South of the location for the previous gem In a building located at the centre of the Greasy Grove Between the Chonker's Speedway and Greasy Grove Southeast of the Daily Bugle, within the island cluster In the collection of buildings located to the north of Sanctuary At the bottom of the building in the Daily Bugle Inside a pink building in Coney Crossroads

Collect Gem Fragments at Docks (7) North of Logjam Lumberyard East of the crescent-shaped island near the Daily Bugle building The large island located at the centre of the Fortnite map East of the Daily Bugle building, on an island South of the Shifty Shafts, near the little bridge South of the Logjam Lumberyard

Collect Gem Fragments High in the Air (6) Above the house with a red roof located northeast of the Logjam Lumberyard Above a tree located to the east of the Sleepy Sound, beside the bridge Along a zip line that leads from a canyon located towards the north of the Daily Bugle building Above a shack located at the west of the Sanctuary East of the river located near The Joneses Above a small pond found at the west of Chonker's Speedway



