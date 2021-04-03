Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup Leaderboard: Top 100 Duos In The Tournament

Spring Breakout, Fortnite's first-ever spring celebration, introduces eggcellent new Outfits, a Duos challenge, papercraft, and an in-game reward. On March 30, 2021, just in time for Easter, Fortnite will release Spring Breakout. Epic unveiled a handful of new skins that will be available in the Item Shop during the next week or two in the event's promotional materials. Continue reading to know the current leaderboard statistics of the Fortnite Tournament today.
Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup Leaderboard
Players must have a rating of 30 or higher on their account and have 2FA allowed in order to compete in the Spring Breakout Cup. Players must visit our 2FA website, log in to their Epic account, and follow the onscreen instructions to allow 2FA. To learn more about the tournament, read the Spring Breakout Official Rules. The Game’s ranked mode will be in the form of three leagues and each will be separated into ten divisions.
- 1 - Xypher Kefyy, Centric Kubx
- 2 - TRC trippernn, Gamma Th0masHD
- 3 - RioooFN, Raizgraal
- 4 - RQS Heatt, FenJamie
- 5 - Arrow niqo, Arrow Wael
- 6 - fiveheadpaul, surge spinex
- 7 - TÐµeby, TurntWizzy
- 8 - ttv bufafnbr, 15K Tappy
- 9 - Daguræ°·, MrHakon
- 10 - PSQ Gastro, PSQ Brandtman
- 11 - Pa9 Poul ì›ƒ, MariusCOW
- 12 - Reaper Fornax, Reaper Saxo
- 13 - Frxddy, SpÐµkter Wesley
- 14 - Lz on Grind, dynamiq.
- 15 - ErΔ ezzy, ErΔ axiu æ—¶ä»£
- 16 - OhTempest, Veloyd
- 17 - Vantana Raqe, Max Houdini
- 18 - Melia ., benlws
- 19 - Wick Jolli, Wick Niki
- 20 - COMETA Lucky, Pxulo .
- 21 - MaTeXM8, 7F faki13
- 22 - Shayed_, 7F RempSOS
- 23 - Psycho Styler, Ardi binz
- 24 - borukk2x, kewciÐ¾1
- 25 - Wiras., Semironek
- 26 - not quinner, Diarmofishy
- 27 - Spexx 7, nzm yt
- 28 - edomtsaebydna, SpeedyMikee
- 29 - Shinji Hirako., Z3roX ay Ð»Ð¾Ð»
- 30 - Washedroy, Avinoamiwnl
- 31 - Triplisity, PuggÐ°
- 32 - norial 022, s0Io player
- 33 - Flex yahiko, LÄ˜VI.
- 34 - TTV Tietienne_, EpiBerhvi
- 35 - sixsense 1244, Visional Stormy
- 36 - TTC Mexi, Lucason 26
- 37 - ÐœÐ°lÑ–k, Ð°drixn
- 38 - WkZ Luiis, NÐ¾ucki
- 39 - karna ., LateNight.ãƒ„
- 40 - qb astro, Nacro Saander
- 41 - LE Fortix, LE Tzey
- 42 - og hellraiser, Ð±Ð¾Ð±ÐµÑ€ Ð¿Ð¾Ð´ Ð²kidÐ¾Ð¼
- 43 - Marcelini St1nno, ohlxca on snimps
- 44 - áµƒáµˆáµƒáµáµ‰áµ, jedrek_fn
- 45 - OverL nx, Alisan Smecheru
- 46 - de - 1forfn, æ„›R.A.M
- 47THC jacoberka, THC Toske
- 48 - EUXZY, 50 50 NAllan
- 49 - ft cr1stal, Duden .
- 50 - Pitbull Å¦edor, LittleNit
- 51 - AO Ø¹Ø¨Ø¯Ø§Ù„Ù„Ù‡, YAGZ MUHAHAHA UL
- 52 - noxche 999, J1gsy
- 53 - D4 Detroyx, D4 Miklumi
- 54 - ZAÐ¯Ð£, Molotov 74
- 55 - Twitter DenzFTN, Extaazr
- 56 - rxffi102, Readiiã…¤
- 57 - FncyShots Fanboy, Locked .
- 58 - Josi McFlurry, TTC yeoZ
- 59 - nasu 74, zeppe jyrää
- 60 - GissÐ°., Logic Bræm.
- 61 - ZL Fxrm 7, synex ãƒ¡
- 62 - OliverLyGaming, Flextobi.
- 63 - kreg -iwnl-, cocat ÑÑ‚Ð¾ Ñ‚Ð°Ð»Ð°Ð½Ñ‚
- 64 - RQS Plushy, IG fnbrjesse
- 65 - MykeHenderLotiix, Zënittm
- 66 - ACL WARTHUG çˆ¶, linearGeNoS
- 67 - SÑƒrÐ¾, DZ Corkster
- 68 - Purgens Nico, Purgens Yan
- 69 - Chiko Ó, Baggro Captain
- 70 - LTS Timoofnr, LTS Sulofnr
- 71 - D4 Tanktop Jason, CF uryce
- 72 - wheat -.-, sf Ddas
- 73 - CB Shahin, chilliger Timo
- 74 - don filatov, don putilin
- 75 - probroã€†, á¸žluu
- 76 - Twitch arzolafn, LÉ¢nd
- 77 - not sawandaWRLD, KORGIGG
- 78 - makrobeti4, KPI Pablito
- 79 - Kashii digga ãƒ¡, Can digga ãƒ¡
- 80 - Xela.Ð˜ÐºÑÐ³Ñ€Ð°Ð¼Ð¼, Orqnn
- 81 - yusuff ., lx30n
- 82 - SVY Ryzon, YT Rz Destru
- 83 - l u k r a z e r, 0EarningsMehh
- 84 - motiejuskiler154, 200 IQ Kengis
- 85 - FF-Dabuel, DazzedFNBR TTV
- 86 - Plazmafy, AOS Forest
- 87 - zen 76, Reooox
- 88 - RÑƒan ., 737 ultraz
- 89 - Jannisäº¬, Nero Ó
- 90 - YouTube Stanti, YouTube exer
- 91 - Eryki xo, Icey 74
- 92 - Dyn loves men, SMG Is Skillful
- 93 - budbel, BÐµntox
- 94 - eloy 74, millie lover áƒ¦
- 95 - slyde -iwnl-, Growecy.viÑus
- 96 - KÑ…iiv, ElegantElias
- 97 - Paid Actor Kynx, jÐ°kÐµi
- 98 - Boobshaker Mooo, Ie furkan
- 99 - Na via Tigui777, AltF4u
- 100 - SkinyHydro, itz GÐ°bel
Image Source: Epic Games