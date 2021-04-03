Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup Leaderboard: Top 100 Duos In The Tournament

Spring Breakout, Fortnite's first-ever spring celebration, introduces eggcellent new Outfits, a Duos challenge, papercraft, and an in-game reward. On March 30, 2021, just in time for Easter, Fortnite will release Spring Breakout. Epic unveiled a handful of new skins that will be available in the Item Shop during the next week or two in the event's promotional materials. Continue reading to know the current leaderboard statistics of the Fortnite Tournament today.

Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup Leaderboard

Players must have a rating of 30 or higher on their account and have 2FA allowed in order to compete in the Spring Breakout Cup. Players must visit our 2FA website, log in to their Epic account, and follow the onscreen instructions to allow 2FA. To learn more about the tournament, read the Spring Breakout Official Rules. The Game’s ranked mode will be in the form of three leagues and each will be separated into ten divisions.

1 - Xypher Kefyy, Centric Kubx

2 - TRC trippernn, Gamma Th0masHD

3 - RioooFN, Raizgraal

4 - RQS Heatt, FenJamie

5 - Arrow niqo, Arrow Wael

6 - fiveheadpaul, surge spinex

7 - TÐµeby, TurntWizzy

8 - ttv bufafnbr, 15K Tappy

9 - Daguræ°·, MrHakon

10 - PSQ Gastro, PSQ Brandtman

11 - Pa9 Poul ì›ƒ, MariusCOW

12 - Reaper Fornax, Reaper Saxo

13 - Frxddy, SpÐµkter Wesley

14 - Lz on Grind, dynamiq.

15 - ErΔ ezzy, ErΔ axiu æ—¶ä»£

16 - OhTempest, Veloyd

17 - Vantana Raqe, Max Houdini

18 - Melia ., benlws

19 - Wick Jolli, Wick Niki

20 - COMETA Lucky, Pxulo .

21 - MaTeXM8, 7F faki13

22 - Shayed_, 7F RempSOS

23 - Psycho Styler, Ardi binz

24 - borukk2x, kewciÐ¾1

25 - Wiras., Semironek

26 - not quinner, Diarmofishy

27 - Spexx 7, nzm yt

28 - edomtsaebydna, SpeedyMikee

29 - Shinji Hirako., Z3roX ay Ð»Ð¾Ð»

30 - Washedroy, Avinoamiwnl

31 - Triplisity, PuggÐ°

32 - norial 022, s0Io player

33 - Flex yahiko, LÄ˜VI.

34 - TTV Tietienne_, EpiBerhvi

35 - sixsense 1244, Visional Stormy

36 - TTC Mexi, Lucason 26

37 - ÐœÐ°lÑ–k, Ð°drixn

38 - WkZ Luiis, NÐ¾ucki

39 - karna ., LateNight.ãƒ„

40 - qb astro, Nacro Saander

41 - LE Fortix, LE Tzey

42 - og hellraiser, Ð±Ð¾Ð±ÐµÑ€ Ð¿Ð¾Ð´ Ð²kidÐ¾Ð¼

43 - Marcelini St1nno, ohlxca on snimps

44 - áµƒáµˆáµƒáµáµ‰áµ, jedrek_fn

45 - OverL nx, Alisan Smecheru

46 - de - 1forfn, æ„›R.A.M

47THC jacoberka, THC Toske

48 - EUXZY, 50 50 NAllan

49 - ft cr1stal, Duden .

50 - Pitbull Å¦edor, LittleNit

51 - AO Ø¹Ø¨Ø¯Ø§Ù„Ù„Ù‡, YAGZ MUHAHAHA UL

52 - noxche 999, J1gsy

53 - D4 Detroyx, D4 Miklumi

54 - ZAÐ¯Ð£, Molotov 74

55 - Twitter DenzFTN, Extaazr

56 - rxffi102, Readiiã…¤

57 - FncyShots Fanboy, Locked .

58 - Josi McFlurry, TTC yeoZ

59 - nasu 74, zeppe jyrää

60 - GissÐ°., Logic Bræm.

61 - ZL Fxrm 7, synex ãƒ¡

62 - OliverLyGaming, Flextobi.

63 - kreg -iwnl-, cocat ÑÑ‚Ð¾ Ñ‚Ð°Ð»Ð°Ð½Ñ‚

64 - RQS Plushy, IG fnbrjesse

65 - MykeHenderLotiix, Zënittm

66 - ACL WARTHUG çˆ¶, linearGeNoS

67 - SÑƒrÐ¾, DZ Corkster

68 - Purgens Nico, Purgens Yan

69 - Chiko Ó, Baggro Captain

70 - LTS Timoofnr, LTS Sulofnr

71 - D4 Tanktop Jason, CF uryce

72 - wheat -.-, sf Ddas

73 - CB Shahin, chilliger Timo

74 - don filatov, don putilin

75 - probroã€†, á¸žluu

76 - Twitch arzolafn, LÉ¢nd

77 - not sawandaWRLD, KORGIGG

78 - makrobeti4, KPI Pablito

79 - Kashii digga ãƒ¡, Can digga ãƒ¡

80 - Xela.Ð˜ÐºÑÐ³Ñ€Ð°Ð¼Ð¼, Orqnn

81 - yusuff ., lx30n

82 - SVY Ryzon, YT Rz Destru

83 - l u k r a z e r, 0EarningsMehh

84 - motiejuskiler154, 200 IQ Kengis

85 - FF-Dabuel, DazzedFNBR TTV

86 - Plazmafy, AOS Forest

87 - zen 76, Reooox

88 - RÑƒan ., 737 ultraz

89 - Jannisäº¬, Nero Ó

90 - YouTube Stanti, YouTube exer

91 - Eryki xo, Icey 74

92 - Dyn loves men, SMG Is Skillful

93 - budbel, BÐµntox

94 - eloy 74, millie lover áƒ¦

95 - slyde -iwnl-, Growecy.viÑus

96 - KÑ…iiv, ElegantElias

97 - Paid Actor Kynx, jÐ°kÐµi

98 - Boobshaker Mooo, Ie furkan

99 - Na via Tigui777, AltF4u

100 - SkinyHydro, itz GÐ°bel

Image Source: Epic Games