Fortnite Stonks Skin: The New Stonks Skin Will Be Available Only For 12 Hours

Season 6 of Fortnite started a couple of weeks ago which features a primal-based theme and included a cutscene from the Avengers directors along with a Tomb Raider Creative level. Fortnite has added a new skin to its range that internet dweebs would recognise. Diamond Hanz was first introduced in Chapter 2 of Season 6 and is a parody of the beloved stonks guy. Continue reading the article to know all about the Fortnite April fool's skin.

Fortnite Stonks Skin

April 1st is a day on which a large number of game companies love to make announcements about fake features and changes to their games but Epic Games has introduced a real skin of the Stonks guy. The Diamond Hanz outfit is now available for 1,200 V-Bucks and comes with the classic stonks man himself along with ripped suit trousers and a suit jacket. There's also the 'gains' back bling available and it is a part of the 'To the Moon!' pack. Fortnite already has an impressive array of skins honouring pop culture, fruit, and other subjects, but this one stands out.

Diamond Hanz, a skin that's a direct homage to the Meme Man associated with the "stonks" meme that became famous during the GameStop trading frenzy in late January, was added to the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday. It'll only be available for one day, but Epic will bring it back at a later date. The stonks meme was born when the stock price of video game store GameStop skyrocketed from $35 to $483 at the end of January after traders on Reddit started purchasing the stock. Here is a list of some of the best Fortnite skins that are still available:

Beef Boss Fortnite Skin Rarity: Epic (Purple) Cost: 1,500 V-Bucks ($15)

Tomatohead Fortnite Skin Rarity: Epic (Purple) Cost: 1,500 V-Bucks ($15)

Bunny Brawler Fortnite Skin Rarity: Epic (Purple) Cost: 1,500 V-Bucks ($15)

Power Chord Fortnite Skin Rarity: Legendary (Orange) Cost: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20)

Blackheart Fortnite Skin Rarity: Legendary (Orange) Cost: Tier 1 on Season 8 Battle Pass (base Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks)



Image Source: Epic Games