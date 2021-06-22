After taking on the world in Marvel’s movies, Thanos has come to one of the most popular multiplayer shooting games: Fortnite. An event called Thanos Cup was scheduled for June 21, 2021. During the event, a high position in the leaderboard was to be rewarded with the exclusive Thanos skin, ahead of its launch on June 26. Keep reading to know more about the Fortnite Thanos cup leaderboard, how to get the Thanos skin and how many points do you need to get the Thanos skin.

Fortnite Thanos cup leaderboard

FlyingFlopper38 and Demonaetor at the top of the leaderboard with 326 points in Asia

3mranyka and VL RoiLzyka at the top of the leaderboard in the Middle East region with 358 points

MEET JAGUAR and Milad at the top of the leaderboard in Europe region with 352 points

ENG LeoisBad and Lucas is bad top the NA West leaderboard with 321 points

How to get the Thanos Skin?

To get the Thanos skin, a player requires a Duos partner to play with. Additionally, both the members of the Duo shall have an account level 30 or above, and have 2-factor authentication enabled. A maximum of 10 matches can be played by the duos during the tournament, for which they would be rewarded with points based on their finishing position. The Duos to win the battle royale would get 42 points, the duos that comes second would get 35 points and the team that secures the third position would get 32 points.

Fourth: 30 Points

Fifth: 29 Points

Sixth: 28 Points

Seventh: 27 Points

Eighth: 26 Points

Ninth: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

How many points do you need to get the Thanos skin?

One standard Fortnite Thanos cup rewards are the Thanos watches spray, which will be rewarded to all the teams that earn at least 8 points. For the main Fortnite Thanos cup rewards, a duos team has to rank in the top position in their region. For instance, a team has to secure a position in the first 1575 rankings in the NA East region to unlock the exclusive Thanos skin before launch. Similarly, a team has to secure a position in the first 600 rankings in the NA West region, from first to 3375th rank in Europe and among the top 225th in Oceania. In Asia and the Middle East, a duos team has to secure a position in the first 375 ranking and first 300 rankings respectively.

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES