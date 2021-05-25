Fortnite Update 16.50 Launched: Know About Downtime, New Features And Patch

Quick links:
Epic Games has released the Fortnite update 16.50, as season 6 is about to end. The update has unvaulted dual-pistols. Besides, V-max shop bundles are now eligible for gifting. According to the official Twitter handle, Fortnite began disabling services from 1 PM IST on May 25, 2021, followed by Fortnite downtime. The downtime began at 1:31 PM and lasted for about 2 and a half hours. Keep reading the article to know more about Fortnite update 16.50 and other details.
At 3:55 PM, Fortnite tweeted through their official account that the services are up again. A player can now log in and download the new update. The 2-hour long downtime was done in order to prepare the game for update 16.50. Along with new features in the game, Fortnite has also fixed quite a few bugs and glitches from the previous version.
Downtime for v16.50 has ended.— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 25, 2021
The Dual Pistols are out of the vault, and Extra Large Islands are at your disposal in Creative! pic.twitter.com/XNl75VEs8a
Firstly, the update brings extra-large islands to the game, giving players about 16x the space of that of the original island. Along with this, Epic Games has introduced Spatial Thermometer. Each island in the game uses memory to let the player place things and interact with them.
With the arrival of larger islands, the spatial Thermometer divides the whole island into cells and areas that can be seen by the player at one time. These cells form an area that is equivalent to that of the original island. Now, on the larger island, players can place things as long as one area incurs the same memory cost as an original island does.
All the devices that play on team settings can now have up to 50 teams. Provided there are more teams and space, the channel limit has now been set to 200. Epic games mention on their official website that they have also updated the conditional button and its functions.
Some of the new Fortnite skins are Deathstroke, Spire Immortal, Chiara, Dizzie, Fixer and Lok-Bot.
With the release of v16.50, all Item Shop Bundles sold for V-Bucks are eligible to be gifted. Learn more in our blog post: https://t.co/JKJWVxiYFB— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 25, 2021
