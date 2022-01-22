Fortnite update 19.10 brings Klombos: Where to find and how to feed the creature?

The Fortnite v19.10 went live on January 18, 2022. With the update, Fortnite has added large dinosaur-like creatures on the island called Klombos. These creatures can be found around the island in different places. Klombos are peaceful creatures unless provoked, as mentioned on the official update blog by Fortnite. Fortnite has also added Klomberries, which is the favourite food of Klombos. However, the creature can eat anything that comes in their way, including buildings. The Klomberries can also be used by players for a quick bump in their effective health.

These giant creatures can help a player by sneezing out items, including weapons after the player has offered them something to eat. Additionally, players can also climb on top of them and get thrown high into the air by stepping into the blowhole located on the head of a Klombo. Essentially, Klombos just keep roaming around the island in search of food and are friendly with the players unless attacked by players. In a situation where Klombo attacks, players are not likely to survive the damage. Keep reading to find out more about where are Klombos located in Fortnite and how to feed a Klombo.

Where to find Klombos and Klomberries in Fortnite?

Klombos are fairly large creatures and are easy to spot, especially in the open areas of the island. In addition, these creatures make a lot of noise as they move around the island. If a Klombo is close by, players will be able to hear the sounds produced by them. A good tip that can be used by players is to look for Klombos near shorelines. Some particular locations where Klombos are spotted very frequently include the area around the Daily Bugle, around The Joneses, lakes at Camp Cuddle and the Logjam Lumberyards.

Now that players know where to find Klombos, they should also know where to find the favourite berries of the Klombos. Klomberries are found in the bushes on the island. They appear in the form of large blueberries. If a player does not want to spend time in search of Klomberries, the fruit can also be purchased from Haven in exchange for 25 gold bars. Klomberries, like other items, take up space in the inventory and can be used by players to gain a 10HP boost in their health.

How to feed Klomberries to a Klombo?

Once a player has found Klomberries, they should locate a Klombo and go near the creature. Once near, players shall toss the Klomberries either at the creature or someplace close to the creature. The controls used for throwing Klomberries are the same as those used for throwing other items in the game. The Klombo will eat up the berry and sneeze out an item from the blowhole located on its head. This way, players can also complete the Klombo challenge for this week.

Image: FORTNITE/EPIC GAMES